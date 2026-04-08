How To Recreate McDonald's Hot Mustard With 2 Ingredients, According To Their Former Chef

Some folks love McDonald's for the burgers, some dig the world-famous fries. Then there's the third group: sauce fanatics. Whether you prefer to dip your chicken McNuggets in honey mustard or coat your fries with creamy ranch sauce, there are so many ways to get sauced at the Golden Arches. The chain currently has seven official sauces, but there's also an elusive regional one, hot mustard, that still exists out there in the ether. Though the sauce was officially discontinued in 2015, some franchise owners still carry it — if you know where to look.

Luckily, one former McDonald's corporate chef, Mike Haracz, stepped up to tell fans just how to make their own version of the cult favorite. In this TikTok video, he explains, "You have to buy these two things, okay? And for reference, the McDonald's hot mustard is a mayo-based sauce. The ingredient statement has egg yolk and oil, and all the things that go into making mayonnaise."

He continues: "You need to buy Heinz MayoMust, which is a newer item." Just like the name implies, the squeezable sauce is a mixture of creamy mayonnaise and zesty mustard. Haracz's final suggestion is: "...and then you need to buy Tabasco sauce." This iconic pepper sauce was invented in Louisiana after the Civil War and was originally meant to be sprinkled on food, not poured. Finally, he closes with: "...and you need to just give your little MayoMust a couple shots of Tabasco sauce, and you have a very, very close hot mustard dupe."