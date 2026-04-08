For Blueberries That Stay Fresh Longer, Wash Them In This Solution, Then Pat Dry

Blueberries are a popular berry for many, and with the fruit coming into season, it's tempting to stock up on freshly picked ones and save colorful, frozen blueberries for the off-season. But if you're someone who simply runs them under water before enjoying, you might want to reconsider how you clean the berries. Using a vinegar bath or a baking soda bath is far more effective in cleaning and preparing your blueberries for a longer shelf life.

To clean blueberries with a vinegar bath, add them to a mixing bowl with roughly one part vinegar to three parts water. Let the berries sit in the solution for no more than eight to 10 minutes to prevent the blueberries from turning into mush. After they've had time for the solution to gently lift impurities from the surface, rinse them under cold water once more, and carefully place them on a kitchen towel. Allow them to fully air dry before storing them in the fridge.

If you opt to use a baking soda bath, you can follow the same process, but use 1 teaspoon of baking soda for every 2 cups of cold water. Be sure to stir it in well to completely dissolve the baking soda into the water.