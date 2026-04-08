Store-Bought Vs From-Scratch: Which Version Of Duck Confit Is Cheapest

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Duck confit may seem like a luxury reserved for French restaurants, but it's actually quite doable to make at home if you know the basics. The confit processes for food was created as a form of preservation, in fact the word "confit" comes from the French word "to preserve," so the actual cooking involved is fairly rudimentary and hands off. However one issue does stand out for home cooks: price. Duck alone is expensive, and getting your hands on enough fat makes preparing duck confit even more costly. So we decided to reach out to an expert, Garrett Brower, chef de cuisine of Bresca in Washington, D.C., to ask whether he thinks store-bought or from-scratch duck confit is the better financial move.

First off, Brower says you should always consider from-scratch no matter the price. He tells us, "I'm certain some wonderful store-bought brands of duck confit may exist, but, in my experience, the homemade product is always more tender and moist." And if you want something as indulgent as duck confit, why not go for the best? He also explains that it can be cheaper than store-bought, but notes that it matters how you are going to make it. According to Brower, "Making duck confit at home may be cheaper if you purchase the whole duck and utilize all of its parts." However he does add that if you are only buying duck legs by themselves, and then need to buy separate duck fat for cooking, it will likely be more expensive than store-bought options.