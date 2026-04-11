What It Means When Martha Stewart Tops Her Hot Dog With 'The Works'

When the queen of all things bougie and beautiful speaks, you listen. So when Martha Stewart dropped her favorite hot dog mix, it was necessary to take note. In a short YouTube video, Stewart is asked if she prefers hot dogs or hamburgers. Without taking a beat, she says, "Definitely hot dogs." She goes on to explain: "I love hot dogs...with the works. It has to have bacon, ketchup, relish, sauerkraut, mustard...delish!" As a final thought, she adds, "Toasted bun!"

When Stewart says "the works," that phrase can mean a variety of toppings depending on where you are in the U.S., and all its delicious regional traditions. Stewart's specific interpretation is certainly maximalist, as it brings together smoky, sour, sweet, and savory flavors all in one bite. Each topping plays its role perfectly. Bacon adds richness and crunch, the sauces add acidic sweetness, and the fermented sauerkraut cuts right through the fatty meats.

Her version is certainly unique and could possibly compete with these fascinating hot dog variations from around the world. The good news is, if you want to try Stewart's inspiration, you don't have to leave the country. Rawley's Drive-In is still thriving in Fairfield, Connecticut. Their menu offers, among other things, caramel apple hand pies, fried clam strip rolls, and hot dogs with "the works."