What It Means When Martha Stewart Tops Her Hot Dog With 'The Works'
When the queen of all things bougie and beautiful speaks, you listen. So when Martha Stewart dropped her favorite hot dog mix, it was necessary to take note. In a short YouTube video, Stewart is asked if she prefers hot dogs or hamburgers. Without taking a beat, she says, "Definitely hot dogs." She goes on to explain: "I love hot dogs...with the works. It has to have bacon, ketchup, relish, sauerkraut, mustard...delish!" As a final thought, she adds, "Toasted bun!"
When Stewart says "the works," that phrase can mean a variety of toppings depending on where you are in the U.S., and all its delicious regional traditions. Stewart's specific interpretation is certainly maximalist, as it brings together smoky, sour, sweet, and savory flavors all in one bite. Each topping plays its role perfectly. Bacon adds richness and crunch, the sauces add acidic sweetness, and the fermented sauerkraut cuts right through the fatty meats.
Her version is certainly unique and could possibly compete with these fascinating hot dog variations from around the world. The good news is, if you want to try Stewart's inspiration, you don't have to leave the country. Rawley's Drive-In is still thriving in Fairfield, Connecticut. Their menu offers, among other things, caramel apple hand pies, fried clam strip rolls, and hot dogs with "the works."
Martha Stewart is a hot dog connoisseur
It makes sense why Martha Stewart would choose a hot dog over a hamburger. For one, she's long been known for her love of summer entertaining, and hot dogs often appear in her outdoor menus. For her, the appeal lies in how customizable the dish is. Guests can stick with a simple dog and mustard, or they can go all out with toppings like the ones she recommends.
Stewart doesn't stick to just one type of dog, however. When she's running around the Big Apple, one of her many homes, she likes to grab this "weird" hot dog combo from NYC's beloved Papaya King. Her gourmet suggestions range from bechamel-based cheese sauce to grilled pineapple to giardiniera. Though she's up for endless kinds of toppings, she has one strict rule when it comes to Chicago hot dogs — no ketchup.
If you're on the West Coast, you can still try a Martha-inspired hot dog. Head to the iconic Pink's Hot Dogs in Los Angeles to order a "Martha Stewart Dog," which is a version of "the works" but with an added topping of sour cream.