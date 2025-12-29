Martha Stewart's One Rule For Chicago-Style Hot Dogs
Though hot dog connoisseurs may throw down over the best hot dog recipes, certain variations are known for a precise set of toppings. In a post on Instagram, Martha Stewart shared some clear instructions on how to make an authentic Chicago-style hot dog. "All-beef franks are boiled and nestled into seeded hot dog buns, then topped with seven condiments — dill pickles, tomatoes, chopped onion, sweet relish, yellow mustard, sport peppers, and celery salt," she wrote in the caption. "Beyond that, there's really only one steadfast rule — no ketchup."
Stewart sided with many Chicagoans in her stance that, for a true Chicago-style hot dog, no ketchup can be used in the process. It's not the first time she has done so, either. In a 2024 post on her website, Stewart wrote "There are some traditions you just don't mess with, and Chicago dogs are one of them." She then went on to explain that Chicago dogs have been perfected and "'dragged through the garden,'" referencing the lineup of fresh ingredients used. Stewart explained that each of these precise toppings are must-haves, and that every one carries a history that makes the hot dog one of tradition — including the omission of ketchup.
When putting this loaded creation together, Martha Stewart explained that there are not only specific ingredients that make a Chicago-style hot dog a Chicago-style hot dog, but also an order of assembly. Though Stewart's recommended recipe sounds strict, she did permit home cooks to consider adding a couple of other ingredients to the franks. But never ever ketchup.
A fixed recipe with caveats
In her Chicago-style hot dog recipe Martha Stewart explained that "Crunchy dill pickle spears are the first layer when it comes to the toppings." From there, tomatoes are set onto the display; yellow mustard is ideally drawn in a recognizable zig-zag pattern; and, to balance the taste of the sour pickles and the acidic twang from the mustard, a layer of sweet relish is piled on top. Some add food coloring to punch up the vibrancy to turn the relish a bright shade of neon green – a signature aesthetic of these dogs.
Continuing the order of presentation, diced white onions and one or sport peppers are stacked on top. Then, as a final garnish, celery salt is used. If desired, Stewart recommended adding sauerkraut or shredded cheese to the hot dogs. Though Chicago-style hot dogs are typically boiled or steamed (grilling can add another dimension to the already robust assortment of flavors), she also said that those who enjoy extra licks from flames need not be shy. The only added ingredient that seems to looked down upon when it comes to these dogs is ketchup — but not without good reason.
As one fan put it in a comment under Stewart's recipe, authentic Chicago-style hot dogs never call for ketchup because "The acid damages the taste of the other ingredients." While ketchup was once used to mask the taste of sub-par meat, the modern Chicago hot dog's omission of the condiment has to do with flavor, as it tends to overpower the flavors of the franks and the ingredients that top them. Besides, who needs it when you have fresh, juicy tomato wedges instead?