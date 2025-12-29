Martha Stewart's One Rule For Chicago-Style Hot Dogs

Though hot dog connoisseurs may throw down over the best hot dog recipes, certain variations are known for a precise set of toppings. In a post on Instagram, Martha Stewart shared some clear instructions on how to make an authentic Chicago-style hot dog. "All-beef franks are boiled and nestled into seeded hot dog buns, then topped with seven condiments — dill pickles, tomatoes, chopped onion, sweet relish, yellow mustard, sport peppers, and celery salt," she wrote in the caption. "Beyond that, there's really only one steadfast rule — no ketchup."

Stewart sided with many Chicagoans in her stance that, for a true Chicago-style hot dog, no ketchup can be used in the process. It's not the first time she has done so, either. In a 2024 post on her website, Stewart wrote "There are some traditions you just don't mess with, and Chicago dogs are one of them." She then went on to explain that Chicago dogs have been perfected and "'dragged through the garden,'" referencing the lineup of fresh ingredients used. Stewart explained that each of these precise toppings are must-haves, and that every one carries a history that makes the hot dog one of tradition — including the omission of ketchup.

When putting this loaded creation together, Martha Stewart explained that there are not only specific ingredients that make a Chicago-style hot dog a Chicago-style hot dog, but also an order of assembly. Though Stewart's recommended recipe sounds strict, she did permit home cooks to consider adding a couple of other ingredients to the franks. But never ever ketchup.