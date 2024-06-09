How Does Chicago-Style Relish Get So Neon Green?

Different regions of the United States have their own favorite preparations of things like pizza and hot dogs, and these geographic spins conjure a lot of local pride. Case in point: The Chicago hot dog is its own unique treat, and Chicagoans take it seriously. There are plenty of facts that define the Chicago-style hot dog, many of which come down to its toppings. Ketchup is a no-no, but mustard is a big yes, the veggies are piled on in full force, and relish is a must. In fact, it requires neon-green sweet relish specifically.

The relish on a Chicago dog tastes like sweet pickles with an acidic vinegar bite, so why does it look a bit like Nickelodeon slime? The answer is dye, but no, it's not green dye, and there's not much more reasoning behind the dye other than that it's fun. The flashy hue was made popular by the brand most closely associated with the Chicago dog: Vienna Beef. Per Forbes, Vienna Beef still has a 71% market share in Chicago, meaning any Chicago hot dog you get is likely to be Vienna Beef, and the company isn't widely available everywhere else, so it's uniquely Chicagoan. But despite its name, Vienna Beef doesn't only make the actual wiener — it also makes the relish that's become quintessential for the Chicago dog. Vienna Beef adds blue dye to its sweet pickle relish and, when mixed with the pickles and vinegar, the dye comes out as a brilliant green hue.