The Easy Smoking Trick That Gives Ribs A Ton Of Extra Flavor

Ribs are a protein that is easy to love. They can be eaten so many different ways, including as the iconic baby backs, braised short ribs, and more. Truly, you haven't lived until you've tried ribs straight from the smoker, as they are infused with so much flavor, woody depth, and juice that they practically fall off the bone and right into your mouth.

If you're looking to give smoked ribs an upgrade, you'll want to turn to a seemingly unique addition: pineapple. It might not be surprising if you eat Hawaiian pizza without any qualms, but pineapple brings a delicious, tropical sweetness to succulent ribs.

To try this hack at home, you'll first want to smother peeled pineapple (crown still on) in barbecue sauce and place it in the center of a piece of aluminum foil. After the silver film is removed from the ribs, you can dry rub them to your liking and carefully wrap the ribs around your pineapple. After the meat has been affixed with wooden skewers and wrapped with the foil, leaving the crown poking out, bake or smoke your ribs. As the ribs cook, the pineapple's juice will infuse into the meat, offering a tantalizingly tropical flavor and extra sweetness. Plus, you'll have tons of pineapple left over — perfect for making a flavorful slaw or salsa accompaniment for your ribs.