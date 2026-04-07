Why You Might Want To Drop Your Cake Right After It Comes Out Of The Oven

There are many different types of cake out there worth both making yourself and trying. It might be a good idea to put chiffon cake at the top of the list for its impressively airy, light texture, which stems from the use of stiffly beaten egg whites and oil, setting it apart from denser sponges. As such, it needs a little extra attention to ensure that it retains its texture.

Celebrity cake artist Kristina Lavallee, aka The Cake Girl, shares that chiffon cakes specifically need to have their steam removed after baking to prevent collapse. She suggests the drastic-sounding move of dropping the cake — between 6 and 12 inches off the counter — to release that trapped hot air in a burst. "If the steam just sits in the case it will collapse the structure as it cools, so it is important to release some of the built up steam right away and give the cake a chance to set before it starts to shrink," she says. Lavallee emphasizes the importance of a controlled drop (meaning, don't slam it down WWE-style) and recommends flipping the pan upside down after dropping. "The reason for this step is to [prevent] it from collapsing under its own weight while it sets," she says. If you follow all of these instructions to a tee, you should be left with a pillowy, airy chiffon cake just waiting for its dusting of powdered sugar.