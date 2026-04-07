Is It Rude To Request A Specific Waiter At A Restaurant?

When Tasting Table conducted a survey about the best part of eating at a fancy restaurant, and the three most important factors included the quality of food, the vibe of the restaurant, and the service. Here's another thought experiment: Everyone has their favorite restaurants they go back to repeatedly; they also have their favorite dishes they order again and again. Given that both of these are considered perfectly normal behavior, is it ok to also ask to be served by your favorite waiter?

Tasting Table asked Nikesha Tannehill Tyson — an etiquette expert from the Swann School of Protocol in Shreveport in Louisiana and author of "Gracious Living" — if it was rude to request a specific waiter at a restaurant. "No, it is not rude," Tannehill Tyson told Tasting Table. If anything, she said it sent a positive signal to the restaurant management. "Requesting a specific server sends the message that you value the level of service or experience provided," she explained.

The fact that management wants to know about the over-performers on the floor shouldn't come as a surprise. Diners are highly likely to go back to a restaurant where they got good service, even if the food was average — and returning customers are known to spend a lot more than first-timers, too.