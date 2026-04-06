How Bakery Pros Get Finicky Frosting Into The Tip Of Their Piping Bags

If you have spent any amount of time in the baking world, you know that the hardest part of the process isn't ensuring your cakes come out perfectly baked or getting the flavors just right — it's the decorating. Although your dessert may taste good, if it looks like it was decorated by a toddler, it loses some of its appeal.

One of the trickiest parts of decorating a cake is, of course, filling the piping bags. They're a must-have for smoothly dispensing frosting onto a layer cake, making delicate royal icing designs on a cookie, or creating bakery-worthy cupcakes. If there are any trapped air bubbles in your bag, you'll risk the icing sputtering out the end, effectively ruining your design. To combat this, celebrity cake artist Kristina Lavallee, aka The Cake Girl, recommends pushing downward on the bag as you fill it to push out these air pockets. She says, "I like to fold the bag over my hand as I fill it with frosting and I press everything down towards the tip as I am filling." This gives more control over the bag and allows her to apply pressure and remove the air. Then she has one final move, saying, "Before I start icing a cake, I give the bag a test squeeze over a bowl to push out any trapped air and then I'm ready to go."