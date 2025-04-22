The Simple, No-Tool Hack To Tie Piping Bags In Seconds

Piping bags can be an absolute pain. You try and scoop your vanilla buttercream frosting in with a spoon, knife, or spatula and end up getting the frosting all over your hands, the countertop, and the floor. Or you get stuck and end up either piping a nice pattern on your hands or the tip of the bag breaks and your icing cascades out all over your cupcakes. When you try and tie the top of the piping bag, either with a good twist or by tying a knot at the top (which isn't easy because you don't have much plastic to work with), it doesn't hold. Add to that the air bubbles that splotch their way through your icing, and those perfectly frosted cupcakes seem like a distant dream.

We've been there. Luckily, where there's a problem, there's a solution, so we set out to find it. Boy, did we find the coolest, most useful hack shared by @stevemotocooks. The best part? You don't need fancy tools to do it. All it involves is a cup, a scraper or flat-edged knife, and a bit of swinging action from you. Tie a knot, and you'll have a perfectly filled piping bag with no air bubbles, no escape artist tricks out from the top or a tip that splits.