This Texas Sit-Down Restaurant With A Gas Station Past Is Unexpectedly Upscale

The road trip is a quintessential American pastime, but if you're starving and miles away from the nearest town, sometimes you have to get by on a bag of Doritos or a sketchy-looking hot dog. Fortunately this isn't always the case for the modern road trip, where gourmet dining can turn up where you least expect it. Similar to Italy's Autogrill, which turned a gas station eatery into an on-the-go dining institution, great food can come from the most unlikely places, like a gas station in Texas that was a culinary hot spot for nearly 20 years before it expanded to a stand-alone restaurant.

Executive chef and owner of Chef Point, Franson Nwaeze, who is originally from Nigeria, had initially planned to become a commercial pilot in the United States. However, he found a love for cooking while working as a dishwasher, and began his culinary training. In 2003, Nwaeze and his wife Paula purchased a Conoco gas station in Watauga, Texas just north of Fort Worth, recalling that it was easier to get a bank loan for a gas station than for a restaurant. But Nwaeze didn't want to serve the usual gas station fare like microwave burritos or sad taquitos endlessly rolling on a warming tray. So he built a commercial kitchen inside the station's miniscule food mart. The small but mighty restaurant served both comfort food and refined dishes like fried chicken, oxtail, duck à l'orange, escargot, and a signature bread pudding to an ever-growing number of diners from near and far, all eager for Nwaeze's culinary creations.