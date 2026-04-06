You're Not Imagining It: Restaurants Hate It When You Eat Your To-Go Order At A Table

Dining etiquette has evolved significantly over time as rules change. You can still find jokes about which fork you should use for which course, or how to properly fold a napkin. However, not everything is so formal, and many rules still apply today even if they aren't widely discussed. One rule that diners may not be familiar with involves eating a to-go order at a table in a restaurant. Even though no one may talk to you about it, the staff probably hates it.

Tasting Table spoke to Nikesha Tannehill Tyson, etiquette expert from the Swann School of Protocol in Shreveport, Louisiana, and co-author of the book "Gracious Living." She confirmed for us that eating a to-go meal in the restaurant is not only considered rude but can also be harmful to the staff. "Restaurant service has a flow to include staffing for sections, timing, and table turnover; that flow can be interrupted when a table for a full-service diner is occupied by someone with a takeout order," she says. "Servers may lose income as tips are tied to table service."

There are several reasons why eating a to-go meal at a table is problematic. "It can be considered rude by signaling to the waitstaff that their service is not needed and can seem dismissive. It sends the message of not wanting service but using space. It can be a misuse of resources; a table used for takeout still requires cleaning and resetting for the next guest," Tyson says. "To the waitstaff it may seem like work without the possibility of compensation."