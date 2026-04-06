Aldi Customers Frequently Face One Big Issue When Shopping At The Chain

A true Aldi shopper knows that you come to the store with a few things in hand. Typically, that includes a quarter for the shopping carts, grocery bags to pack your own items, and the catalog of Aldi Finds primed and ready to go. While customers adore so many things about Aldi, from its unique home decor items to its below-average prices, people can be just as passionate about their frustrations with the chain. One of the biggest issues customers often face, and commiserate about on social media, is Aldi's frequent lack of stock.

Items consistently being out of stock is one of the 10 most frequent complaints customers make about Aldi, among other issues with favorite products being discontinued at random. "I'm getting really tired of not finding the most basic fresh items that every other store always manages to keep in stock," said this Redditor, while someone else down the thread agreed, saying, "Last time I went, they didn't have 3/4 of the items on my list." Another customer from Reddit wrote, "Now that other products are increasingly not there when I go to the store, it makes Aldi a lot less convenient, since I have to go to Kroger or Walmart almost the same day as Aldi." A quick scroll through Aldi pages on various social media shows similar discussions about missing items, with this Facebook post describing the stores as "bare."