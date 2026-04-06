Aldi Customers Frequently Face One Big Issue When Shopping At The Chain
A true Aldi shopper knows that you come to the store with a few things in hand. Typically, that includes a quarter for the shopping carts, grocery bags to pack your own items, and the catalog of Aldi Finds primed and ready to go. While customers adore so many things about Aldi, from its unique home decor items to its below-average prices, people can be just as passionate about their frustrations with the chain. One of the biggest issues customers often face, and commiserate about on social media, is Aldi's frequent lack of stock.
Items consistently being out of stock is one of the 10 most frequent complaints customers make about Aldi, among other issues with favorite products being discontinued at random. "I'm getting really tired of not finding the most basic fresh items that every other store always manages to keep in stock," said this Redditor, while someone else down the thread agreed, saying, "Last time I went, they didn't have 3/4 of the items on my list." Another customer from Reddit wrote, "Now that other products are increasingly not there when I go to the store, it makes Aldi a lot less convenient, since I have to go to Kroger or Walmart almost the same day as Aldi." A quick scroll through Aldi pages on various social media shows similar discussions about missing items, with this Facebook post describing the stores as "bare."
Why is Aldi often low on stock?
According to an Aldi worker on Reddit, one explanation for the frequent lack of stock at the stores could be due to delayed trucking shipments. "It doesn't happen often, but when it does, usually it means we have to open the store with whatever we have left from the day before," the employee explained, continuing, "If it was a busy day yesterday, then typically we'll have very little or no backstock of perishables." Aldi receives daily shipments of its fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meats, and cheeses, which is why many customers say the best time to go shopping at Aldi is mid-morning. The stores also don't receive any backstock, so when an item is gone, it's truly gone.
There are also rumors that another reason Aldi shelves often appear barren is thanks to restaurant owners or workers who come in early and buy out all the fresh produce. "Aldi's prices are comparable to those of Restaurant Depot and other bulk stores," said one user on Reddit, while a different Redditor noted, "I see restaurant owners and workers come in and leave with carts full ... literally having their business shirts on." Aldi technically doesn't have a universal policy on purchase limits, leaving it up to each store's discretion. While this may be great if you want to stock up on all your Aldi favorites, but the snowball effect means that there are shortages for customers who come afterwards.