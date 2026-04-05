This Ingredient Makes Minute Steak 'Smell Like 1978' — In The Best Way

Lean, thinly-cut minute steak is often criticized as an inferior piece of meat that should be left back in the mid-20th century when it was a dinnertime staple. This is a real injustice, as this affordable cut can be delicious when cooked properly, as chef Alex Guarnaschelli knows. In a YouTube Short, the Food Network star shared her recipe for the best minute steak, starring an ingredient that takes her back to the 1970s: Worcestershire sauce.

Guarnaschelli states that her father prepared minute steak when she was growing up, making it a favorite of hers. That's why it's a compliment when she says the Worcestershire sauce makes the dish "smell like 1978." She splashes plenty of the sauce in at the end of cooking, which doesn't take long — true to its name, the steak only needs one minute of searing per side before it cooks through. The Worcestershire sauce, which reduces in the hot pan to create a nice coating, is an all-in-one seasoning that keeps the steak fast and easy.

Worcestershire makes a great steak marinade or sauce due to its savory, complex flavor; acidity that tenderizes the meat; and sugary ingredients that promote browning. This is especially great for minute steak, which can't be left to brown in the pan for long, or it will turn tougher than shoe leather. Without much fat, it can also use help with flavor and tenderness, which Worcestershire readily supplies. With this condiment, minute steak goes from a relic of the past to a vintage steak dish you need to try.