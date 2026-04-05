This Ingredient Makes Minute Steak 'Smell Like 1978' — In The Best Way
Lean, thinly-cut minute steak is often criticized as an inferior piece of meat that should be left back in the mid-20th century when it was a dinnertime staple. This is a real injustice, as this affordable cut can be delicious when cooked properly, as chef Alex Guarnaschelli knows. In a YouTube Short, the Food Network star shared her recipe for the best minute steak, starring an ingredient that takes her back to the 1970s: Worcestershire sauce.
Guarnaschelli states that her father prepared minute steak when she was growing up, making it a favorite of hers. That's why it's a compliment when she says the Worcestershire sauce makes the dish "smell like 1978." She splashes plenty of the sauce in at the end of cooking, which doesn't take long — true to its name, the steak only needs one minute of searing per side before it cooks through. The Worcestershire sauce, which reduces in the hot pan to create a nice coating, is an all-in-one seasoning that keeps the steak fast and easy.
Worcestershire makes a great steak marinade or sauce due to its savory, complex flavor; acidity that tenderizes the meat; and sugary ingredients that promote browning. This is especially great for minute steak, which can't be left to brown in the pan for long, or it will turn tougher than shoe leather. Without much fat, it can also use help with flavor and tenderness, which Worcestershire readily supplies. With this condiment, minute steak goes from a relic of the past to a vintage steak dish you need to try.
More cooking tips for flavorful minute steak
Not only is minute steak tasty when treated right, it's easier and less messy to cook than a thick, fatty cut and saves you dozens of dollars per diner, costing under $5 per piece in most cases. In her recipe, Alex Guarnaschelli cooks slices from the top round, a cut of steak that is lean and definitely best when sliced thinly. You can also find minute steaks from the sirloin of the cow, which will have a bit more flavor and tenderness.
In addition to the magic Worcestershire sauce, Guarnaschelli seasons both sides of her steaks generously with kosher salt and black pepper, which boosts the flavor. She then sears them in a smoking hot cast iron skillet with plenty of oil, which is ideal for forming a great crust fast. On a high heat, the beef becomes nice and brown even within its two-minute cooking time. While you can serve it with homemade steakhouse sides for an outstanding meal, minute steak also lends itself to flavorful condiments that make it taste more gourmet.
If you'd love to dive further into the '70s, mushroom gravy is the classic partner for minute steak, adding richness and savory depth to the meat. Another great way to use Worcestershire sauce to elevate your meal is to splash it into a beefy au jus, which would make an amazing dip for pieces of minute steak, not to mention a leftover steak sandwich if you cook extra. With beef this cheap and quick-cooking, who could blame you?