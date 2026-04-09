The Bougie NYC Pizza Ina Garten And Jeffrey Love

If you think celebrity chefs spend every waking moment with a whisk in their hands, you'd be wrong. They're just like us: they too want to be wined and dined, served in elegant dining rooms, and handed snacks from their favorite drive-thrus. The Barefoot Contessa herself, Ina Garten, even told Food Network that her preferred location for a night out with her husband, Jeffrey, is typically the bar at The Mark Restaurant by Jean-Georges in New York, where they enjoy a very special pizza together.

"We eat in the bar and have a glass of wine and a truffle pizza," Garten said of the New York establishment. "We love that." She concluded her summary of The Mark by adding that she doesn't "need a big menu, there's always something delicious."

We spoke to The Mark Restaurant's Executive Chef Michael Hursa, who tells us that Garten's favorite truffle pizza "originated when Chef [Jean-Georges Vongerichten] was developing dishes for the opening of Mercer Kitchen." First came the truffle emulsion, which is paired "with a non-traditional, non-French cheese — Italian fontina." Hursa explains that the Italian fontina is "produced along the border between France and Italy." However, he elaborates that all the restaurant's pizzas use handmade mozzarella that comes from a "100-year-old cheese shop in Little Italy, Di Palo's, where they have been producing cheese the same way for five generations." Those truffles for the emulsion are "wild-foraged in Italy," Hursa adds.