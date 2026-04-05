The Earthy Spice That Deserves To Be Layered In Your Lasagna

Many chefs, whether professional or home-kitchen devotees, are very protective of their signature Italian lasagna recipes. When suggesting something new added to the dish, expect an initial reticence. But we're happy to say that most experts heartily approve of one particular addition to baked lasagna: the earthy saffron spice.

Saffron is one of those elusive ingredients that some revere and others feel slightly intimidated by. It is, after all, the most expensive spice in the world, harvested one tiny stigma at a time from the crocus flower, which blooms only once a year in the autumn. When sprinkling those precious strands, you want to make sure the receiving dish is fully deserving of the honor. According to pros like Julia Child, lasagna certainly is — though some modern chefs take issue with how it gets added. That includes Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., owner and chef at Jasper's Italian Restaurant and host of "Live! From Jasper's Kitchen".

The Kansas City restauranteur and master chef specializes in Italian cuisine, so a thumbs-up on saffron in lasagna puts the rest of us at ease. But here's the deal: While Julia Child loved adding a bit of saffron (and orange peel) to the tomato sauce as it simmered, chef Mirabile would only recommend adding saffron to the cheese. He adds, "Unless you were just using ricotta cheese or mozzarella, I think it would really get lost. But it would be a nice addition just to the cheese for more added flavor."