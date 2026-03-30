Costco's Quirky Hot Dog Bourbon Has Fans Buzzing

People love a good novelty drink, whether it's vodka sold by actor Dan Aykroyd in a skull-shaped bottle or cinnamon whiskey inspired by the comic book character Hellboy. Based on recent social media posts, Costco locations in the Washington, D.C. area have been selling a private-label whiskey called "I Got That Dog in Me," inspired by the chain's famous $1.50 hot dogs. The internet is buzzing over it because who doesn't love the idea of hot dog bourbon?

Rare Character Whiskey, a company that creates tailor‑made whiskey blends for corporate customers, is behind the hot dog bourbon. It first appeared on social media on January 30, 2026, when the blender and taster for Rare Character posted about it on Instagram. It only hit shelves for customers in late March, and that's when Reddit took over.

The bourbon is only available in Washington, D.C. It's not being made widely available, which Rare Character's blender confirmed on his social media. It's priced at $85.99 per bottle, with a limit of one per Costco membership. One Redditor reported it was sold out at their Costco by 9:45 on the morning it was made available. The memes were quick to follow, and the product is already experiencing some virality across social media with posts appearing on Dexerto, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter).

Most posts on Reddit are from people asking where it came from and if there are any left. It looks like stores in the D.C. area that had it in stock sold out quickly, and it's unclear if any more will be made available.