Garnish Your Next Martini With A Hot Dog And Thank Us Later

We knew this headline would capture your attention. Some pretty outlandish food ideas make the rounds on TikTok, and hot-dog flavored drinks land on that list. The surprising combination of flavors works, however, and we're here to convince you to open your mind the next time you want to start stirring and shaking up savory drinks for friends.

But before you jump, we should note that this drink does not call for plopping a whole hot dog on top of the drink. Instead, you're using the simple elements of a hot dog to garnish the martini. This recipe is summer in a glass and is ideal for outdoor parties, boozy brunches, and picnics in the park.

First, let cherry tomatoes bathe in vermouth for several days to infuse the alcohol with a tangier flavor. The longer the two ingredients are left to acquaint with each other, the more sweet acidity you'll detect in the vermouth. Once your tomato-infused alcohol is ready, you can start mixing ingredients to make a martini that belongs on the menu of your backyard barbecue. You'll need potato vodka, pickle brine, and flavored bitters to make a tasty cocktail that delivers a satisfying mouthfeel. While you're collecting ingredients, you may want to pick up an extra bag of your favorite potato chips to complement this scrumptious tipple.