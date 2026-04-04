Smash Your Carrots For A Roasted Side That's 10X Better

Carrots can really just be anything you want them to be. One minute, they are sitting raw and bold in a bowl of salad, and the next, you find them simmered to tender perfection in a homemade soup. Roasting, in particular, brings out all those hidden depths and caramelizes their natural sugars, turning this once-rustic vegetable into a feast-worthy side dish. Even then, there's still more to those carrots, and a good smash (à la the viral crispy-edged smashed potatoes) is the way to unlock their full potential.

This shape shift makes a world of difference. Surprisingly, this might just be one of the best ways to give roasted carrots a flavor boost. More surface area means more of the interior will meet the heat, finally getting the chance to develop into that earthy, toasty sweetness. At the same time, all those seasonings that normally only coat the exterior, now seep right into every crevice of your carrots. From the inside out, the flavors meld together, and land seamlessly on your taste buds.

Naturally, you would also be swapping out the carrots' subtle crunch for a "smashing" tenderness with this change. Instead of being somewhere in the middle of sturdy and mushy, they will be melt-in-your-mouth soft. Around the edges, there's a slight crisp that punctuates each bite, so even with the creaminess, the texture never feels too one-dimensional.