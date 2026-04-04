Smash Your Carrots For A Roasted Side That's 10X Better
Carrots can really just be anything you want them to be. One minute, they are sitting raw and bold in a bowl of salad, and the next, you find them simmered to tender perfection in a homemade soup. Roasting, in particular, brings out all those hidden depths and caramelizes their natural sugars, turning this once-rustic vegetable into a feast-worthy side dish. Even then, there's still more to those carrots, and a good smash (à la the viral crispy-edged smashed potatoes) is the way to unlock their full potential.
This shape shift makes a world of difference. Surprisingly, this might just be one of the best ways to give roasted carrots a flavor boost. More surface area means more of the interior will meet the heat, finally getting the chance to develop into that earthy, toasty sweetness. At the same time, all those seasonings that normally only coat the exterior, now seep right into every crevice of your carrots. From the inside out, the flavors meld together, and land seamlessly on your taste buds.
Naturally, you would also be swapping out the carrots' subtle crunch for a "smashing" tenderness with this change. Instead of being somewhere in the middle of sturdy and mushy, they will be melt-in-your-mouth soft. Around the edges, there's a slight crisp that punctuates each bite, so even with the creaminess, the texture never feels too one-dimensional.
How to make the most of your smashed carrots
Roasted smashed carrots are just one or two extra steps from the original recipe. You can boil the carrots beforehand to soften them enough for easier smashing. Alternatively, you can smash them after they have finished roasting, followed by a quick broil for that crispy brown char. Typically, any sturdy, round-bottomed utensil will do, like a glass or a mason jar. A gentle press is all it takes, since too heavy a hand might just give you mushy carrots instead. For carrots that seem particularly sticky, add a layer of parchment paper over the top before you smash, so no pieces are stuck onto the bottom.
Still roasted carrots at their core, the smashed version is endlessly customizable. When in doubt, just go with a sprinkle of cheese. Parmesan cheese is one of the most common choices. Due to its low-level moisture, this cheese will not melt smoothly over the carrots, resulting in a slightly crispy coat of tangy sharpness. With a Ranch sauce on the side, your smashed carrots will make a phenomenal side dish or appetizer.
Don't forget to play around with the seasonings, either. A pinch of paprika or curry powder is how you bring subtle heat to the sweet base. You can even bake an extra savory bite into roasted carrots with a single dollop of miso paste. For some unexpected vibrancy, try orange zest, and you can even squeeze in a little orange juice as a finishing touch. You also can't go wrong with a good dressing, whether it's an umami blend of soy sauce and sesame oil or a lemony vinaigrette.