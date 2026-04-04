The Freezer Aisle Door Habit Way Too Many Of Us Need To Break

Allow us to break the news gently: There's no need to hold the supermarket freezer door open while making a purchasing decision. The doors are clear. It's literally a big, transparent glass window designed to allow shoppers to peer at the inventory unobstructed. Still, holding the freezer door open while shopping is a supermarket mistake that way too many of us make and need to break. It can create problems for the food, as well as for the freezers.

Propping the door open for a prolonged period causes the inside panel to fog up with condensation. Now, the next shopper behind you is going to have to open that clouded-up door in order to see the offerings inside. It's a perpetuating cycle that – especially on a busy day at the grocery store – can create major quality issues for overall temperature control in the freezer aisle. As one user in the subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating rants, "I get SO irrationally frustrated when I'm in the frozen food aisle and someone opens a transparent door to look at food. They don't see what they want and close the door leaving it all fogged up and now I have to open the door and be TFG [that f*****g guy]!"

Worse yet, holding the freezer door open creates a food safety risk. Increased temperatures can lead to frost buildup on the products inside the display, as well as partially-thawed food, or even harmful microbial growth such as salmonella, E. coli, and listeria.