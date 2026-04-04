What Cheesecake Factory Does With Its Leftover Food At The End Of The Day

When perusing The Cheesecake Factory's famously huge menu and serving sizes, it's easy to wonder what happens to the potentially massive amounts of food going unsold by closing time. It's a legitimate concern. I remember working for a California restaurant chain in my early 20s when entire house-baked pies and loaves of bread were ditched at closing time, being deemed no longer "fresh" after a single day. Fortunately, norms have progressed considerably since then, including social structures and commitments to reducing food waste — including at Cheesecake Factory.

During a Tasting Table deep-dive into what what happens to leftovers at 10 chain restaurants, we discovered from Alethea Rowe, Senior Director of Public Relations and Global Branding, that Cheesecake Factory puts substantial effort into ensuring its restaurants don't contribute to the billions of pounds of food discarded every year. It instead funnels surplus food through a program called Nourish, which is designed to move unused food from restaurants to local nonprofit partners instead of letting it go to waste.

"Since 2007, we have donated more than 9.7 million pounds of food to local nonprofits," says Rowe, "helping to not only alleviate hunger, but also combat greenhouse gas emissions, reduce water consumption, and send less material to landfill."