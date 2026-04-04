Here's How Long Powdered Eggs Last When Stored Properly
Whether you are planning a camping trip and want to pack light or are preparing for emergencies, having reliable food with a long shelf life is essential. That's especially true for sources of protein that can be harder to store or carry when space is limited. Fortunately, powdered eggs can meet your needs with a lightweight, shelf-stable solution. In some cases, you can keep powdered eggs for up to 25 years.
Checking the label is important for determining how long a product will last, especially since shelf life varies widely with powdered eggs. There are general guidelines, but you always want to defer to the manufacturer's recommendations. The bag or canister should list the shelf life prominently, often with some specific conditions attached. Augason Farms brand states the product lasts 10 years, but this only applies to a sealed canister stored between 55 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Once the canister is opened, it recommends using the eggs within a year.
Nutrient Survival eggs claim a 25-year shelf life. Ova Easy bagged egg crystals are good for three years. Nutristore freeze-dried eggs are good for seven years, and ReadyWise eggs claim a 10-year shelf life. These times are all for sealed products. Once the container has been opened, it needs to be used much sooner. It's recommended that an open container be refrigerated and used within one to six months. If dried eggs are reconstituted, they can be refrigerated and used within four days.
Cracking the mystery of powdered eggs
Not all powdered eggs and freeze-dried eggs are made the exact same way, and not all of them have such a dramatic shelf life. There are two basic ways to make powdered eggs. One involves cooking them and spraying them into a hot chamber, where the liquid evaporates and they are reduced to powder. The other method is freeze-drying in a vacuum chamber, where the moisture turns into vapor and leaves the dry solids behind. These methods, along with storage containers such as canisters versus bags, also affect shelf life. Generally, a sealed #10 canister will have the longest shelf life.
Powdered eggs don't have the best reputation, but a lot of that is based on myths you shouldn't believe, especially if you've never tried them yourself. Powdered eggs may lose some nutrients during the drying process, but they are still healthy and versatile. Dried egg whites work especially well in baking, and whole eggs can be used in things like pancakes. Even when made into scrambled eggs, many people are surprised to discover that some brands are very tasty, especially products like OvaEasy. Like most foods, your enjoyment will vary based on the brand and how the manufacturer prepared it. Some are inevitably going to be better than others. Storing them correctly factors into this.
Because powdered eggs have such a long shelf life, make sure to check the manufacturing date before buying. If they've already been sitting around for years, that cuts into how long you can enjoy them. That also increases the risk that they were stored improperly before reaching you, which can affect quality.