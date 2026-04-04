Here's How Long Powdered Eggs Last When Stored Properly

Whether you are planning a camping trip and want to pack light or are preparing for emergencies, having reliable food with a long shelf life is essential. That's especially true for sources of protein that can be harder to store or carry when space is limited. Fortunately, powdered eggs can meet your needs with a lightweight, shelf-stable solution. In some cases, you can keep powdered eggs for up to 25 years.

Checking the label is important for determining how long a product will last, especially since shelf life varies widely with powdered eggs. There are general guidelines, but you always want to defer to the manufacturer's recommendations. The bag or canister should list the shelf life prominently, often with some specific conditions attached. Augason Farms brand states the product lasts 10 years, but this only applies to a sealed canister stored between 55 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Once the canister is opened, it recommends using the eggs within a year.

Nutrient Survival eggs claim a 25-year shelf life. Ova Easy bagged egg crystals are good for three years. Nutristore freeze-dried eggs are good for seven years, and ReadyWise eggs claim a 10-year shelf life. These times are all for sealed products. Once the container has been opened, it needs to be used much sooner. It's recommended that an open container be refrigerated and used within one to six months. If dried eggs are reconstituted, they can be refrigerated and used within four days.