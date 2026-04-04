The World's Largest Sam's Club Location Isn't Anywhere Near The US

Sam's Club has a large presence on the retail stage of America, with spacious stores and endless inventories to match. But did you know the world's largest Sam's Club store isn't even on American soil? It's far, far away from Rogers, Arkansas, where Sam Walton launched the first Walmart, which morphed into a wide network including the Sam's Club membership warehouses. The gigantic one now operating oceans away is in Shanghai, China.

It lies within the Waigaoqiao New Development Park inside the Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone, where Sam's Club opened this China flagship store in September 2021, now known as the world's largest. By sheer size, the store is in a different league from the chain's familiar American footprint. The Shanghai building's total floor area is about 70,000 square meters, which works out to roughly 753,000 square feet, and it includes the largest single-floor Sam's Club in China. It also gives customers access to more than 1,100 smart parking spaces.

Those are mind-boggling numbers compared to the 600 Sam's Club locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, which operate as single localized stores instead of a giant flagship destination. The Shanghai complex was designed as more than a place to load up on bulk portions of groceries and supplies or receive low prices on larger items. It leans heavily into the one-stop-shopping and lifestyle support, with leased areas spanning the gamut from dining to entertainment, with an experience zone much larger than similar zones in American warehouses. Features include a Sam's Kitchen and Wellness Center, plus added sections for toys and digital products, as well as tasting areas for coffee, wine, and deli foods.