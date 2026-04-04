The World's Largest Sam's Club Location Isn't Anywhere Near The US
Sam's Club has a large presence on the retail stage of America, with spacious stores and endless inventories to match. But did you know the world's largest Sam's Club store isn't even on American soil? It's far, far away from Rogers, Arkansas, where Sam Walton launched the first Walmart, which morphed into a wide network including the Sam's Club membership warehouses. The gigantic one now operating oceans away is in Shanghai, China.
It lies within the Waigaoqiao New Development Park inside the Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone, where Sam's Club opened this China flagship store in September 2021, now known as the world's largest. By sheer size, the store is in a different league from the chain's familiar American footprint. The Shanghai building's total floor area is about 70,000 square meters, which works out to roughly 753,000 square feet, and it includes the largest single-floor Sam's Club in China. It also gives customers access to more than 1,100 smart parking spaces.
Those are mind-boggling numbers compared to the 600 Sam's Club locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, which operate as single localized stores instead of a giant flagship destination. The Shanghai complex was designed as more than a place to load up on bulk portions of groceries and supplies or receive low prices on larger items. It leans heavily into the one-stop-shopping and lifestyle support, with leased areas spanning the gamut from dining to entertainment, with an experience zone much larger than similar zones in American warehouses. Features include a Sam's Kitchen and Wellness Center, plus added sections for toys and digital products, as well as tasting areas for coffee, wine, and deli foods.
Specialized products and experiences at Shanghai Sam's Club complex
It's worth noting that Sam's Club has big plans for its 600 U.S. warehouse-style membership clubs, introducing larger footprints and expanded experiences similar to the Shanghai complex. But for now, some of the most differentiating features at Sam's Club's Shanghai flagship location lie within the lifestyle complex.
One of the most fascinating ones is the Sam's Cloud Home VR Lab, which is built around an immersive mixed-reality setup, with no glasses required. It's cleverly designed to place shoppers in virtual spaces like beaches, gardens, and home setups — during which they're using products from Sam's Club. Contracted tenants operating within the complex offer specialized services in areas such as boutique camping, pets, indoor skiing, and premium vehicle brands. Shoppers can rest up and revive at the largest Sam's café in China, choosing from a menu of 30 food and drink options.
As far as products to buy and take home, the Shanghai complex has access to much of the usual products available in the U.S., including Member's Mark private-label goods and roughly 3,000 to 4,000 items imported from at least 30 international regions. But in Shanghai, there's a high concentration of local products as well, including exclusive or high-priced curated items tailored to Chinese members. It's easy to see why this type of member's club model is considered more of an experience than a shopping trip — and why Sam's Club is updating U.S. stores with many changes in 2026, including its Member's Mark food and beverage products.