If You Want The Strongest Cocktail, This Classic Beats A Long Island Iced Tea

So where did the Aunt Roberta come from and why was its creator so determined to get wasted? Well like a lot of cocktails, nobody really knows. There are stories floating around online that claim it dates back to the 1800s, and that it was named for an Alabama woman named Roberta. She supposedly fled an abusive home and worked as a cotton picker before becoming a moonshiner, serving her hardcore concoction to customers who later carried it around the country. Another story claims it was named after a 20th century Prohibition bootlegger.

The reality is that both stories are probably fake, as there is no evidence of the Aunt Roberta existing at all until the last few decades, despite the fact cocktail history is actually quite well documented. It also doesn't help that a key ingredient, absinthe, was illegal in the U.S. from 1912 until 2017, although that hasn't stopped it from being an element in some older cocktails like the Sazerac.

As for whether Aunt Roberta is any good, the consensus seems to be no. It's the kind of starts with a wince and ends with a grimace. This is purely in the novelty drink territory, with the absinthe in particular drowning out any complexity you might get from mixing in the other liquors. But let's be real. You aren't drinking the Aunt Roberta to relax, or for the taste. You are drinking it because why not, and because you don't care how the rest of the evening goes.