The Best 7 Brew Coffee Flavor Tastes Like Warm Banana Bread In A Cup

For a formerly small-time drive-thru coffee stand with a single location in Rogers, Arkansas, 7 Brew sure knows how to build a customer base. That's in no small part due it's stated 20,000-plus drink combinations for ultimate customization. Don't worry, they're not all stuffed onto the official menu. In fact, one of the most popular drinks lurks within the chains secret menu, according to plenty of fans. It's called the Banana Bread Blondie.

Here at Tasting Table, former barista Amy Bell put together a ranked list of nine 7 Brew coffee drinks, evaluating them for things like bitterness level, mouthfeel, drink composition, and flavor. After tasting each one, she placed the Banana Bread Blondie solidly in the Number One position. It's actually one of three Blondies to make the list, which Bell credits to the chain's prolific Blondie-love on social media.

The standard Blondie and Irish Cream Blondie joined the Banana Bread version in our tasting-test top four, a testament to the core elements of a Blondie in general: vanilla, caramel syrup, and half and half milk (instead of regular milk). The version tasting just like banana bread in cup gets two extra flavors: banana and hazelnut syrups. According to Bell, it's "a real work of art that really hits," carrying the intense creaminess of a breve, but with a flavor combination that cuts the bitterness of the espresso. "It's like the very best caramelized banana bread somehow turned drinkable."