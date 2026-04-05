The Best 7 Brew Coffee Flavor Tastes Like Warm Banana Bread In A Cup
For a formerly small-time drive-thru coffee stand with a single location in Rogers, Arkansas, 7 Brew sure knows how to build a customer base. That's in no small part due it's stated 20,000-plus drink combinations for ultimate customization. Don't worry, they're not all stuffed onto the official menu. In fact, one of the most popular drinks lurks within the chains secret menu, according to plenty of fans. It's called the Banana Bread Blondie.
Here at Tasting Table, former barista Amy Bell put together a ranked list of nine 7 Brew coffee drinks, evaluating them for things like bitterness level, mouthfeel, drink composition, and flavor. After tasting each one, she placed the Banana Bread Blondie solidly in the Number One position. It's actually one of three Blondies to make the list, which Bell credits to the chain's prolific Blondie-love on social media.
The standard Blondie and Irish Cream Blondie joined the Banana Bread version in our tasting-test top four, a testament to the core elements of a Blondie in general: vanilla, caramel syrup, and half and half milk (instead of regular milk). The version tasting just like banana bread in cup gets two extra flavors: banana and hazelnut syrups. According to Bell, it's "a real work of art that really hits," carrying the intense creaminess of a breve, but with a flavor combination that cuts the bitterness of the espresso. "It's like the very best caramelized banana bread somehow turned drinkable."
Why customers love 7 Brew's Banana Bread Blondie
While Bell conducted an actual taste taste of 7 Brew's Banana Bread Blondie, it organically came to prominence on its own via customers only too happy to sing its praises. With 600-plus stands in 38 states, drinking a whole lot of flavorful lattes, mochas, macchiatos, breves, cappuccinos, and cold brews, it says a lot when one rises above the creamy fray.
On Reddit, several 7 Brew customers describe the Banana Bread Blondie as a standout order. In one thread, a happy customer called it "my absolute favorite at 7brew!" while explaining that customers can simply order it by name. In another discussion, someone said they were "pleasantly surprised at how good it was" and then praised a chai variation. Another person expressed some frustration with the drink tasting different every time, noting that it was best when ordering in a large size with "so much banana flavor."
In a thread discussing favorite ways to order the Banana Bread Blondie, another commenter recommended a customized version: "Banana bread blondie, add white chocolate, with caramel drizzle and cold foam." With variations like that in mind, there's really no limit to how to you can order this drink. But if you want the true taste of banana bread in a cup, go the route of our taste tester, who recommends the four-ingredient version for newcomers to 7 Brew, adding: "Don't blame me if you never move on to a different drink because it's really that good."
For more deep dives into the universe of 7 Brew, check out our Tasting Table articles on 10 facts about 7 Brew every coffee lover should know and 9 absolute best secret menu drinks at 7 Brew.