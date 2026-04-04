This Affordable Trader Joe's Canned Comfort Food Contains An Impressive Amount Of Fiber

Frequent Trader Joe's shoppers expect an eclectic mix of international cuisines, old-style comfort foods, and interesting TJs takes on just about everything. But what happens if you're looking for specific nutritional attributes, such as dietary fiber? No worries, as the food wizards and product buyers at Trader Joe's know exactly how to target the needs of its customers. For those trying to eat more fiber without giving up familiar, cozy meals, there's the canned Trader Joe's Organic Vegetarian Chili.

TJ's sells at least three renditions of chili in a can, but this organic vegetarian version is a best-seller for plenty of reasons. It sells for just $2.49 per 14.67-ounce can, and a single can provides an impressive 10 grams of dietary fiber, equating to 36% of the recommended Daily Value. That's a noteworthy amount for a shelf-stable food product that's ready to heat and eat in mere minutes.

The fiber content matters a lot, since the FDA says fiber is a nutrient many Americans don't get enough of — and it can help keep digestion regular, support healthier blood sugar and cholesterol levels, and make you feel fuller with fewer calories. That's why a hearty bean-based meal like TJ's vegetarian chili can feel more satisfying than other ready-to-eat foods with lower fiber content. Red beans, in particular, are widely recognized as a strong source of fiber, and this chili is built around them as a core ingredient, along with other earthy, flavorful veggies and seasonings.