This Affordable Trader Joe's Canned Comfort Food Contains An Impressive Amount Of Fiber
Frequent Trader Joe's shoppers expect an eclectic mix of international cuisines, old-style comfort foods, and interesting TJs takes on just about everything. But what happens if you're looking for specific nutritional attributes, such as dietary fiber? No worries, as the food wizards and product buyers at Trader Joe's know exactly how to target the needs of its customers. For those trying to eat more fiber without giving up familiar, cozy meals, there's the canned Trader Joe's Organic Vegetarian Chili.
TJ's sells at least three renditions of chili in a can, but this organic vegetarian version is a best-seller for plenty of reasons. It sells for just $2.49 per 14.67-ounce can, and a single can provides an impressive 10 grams of dietary fiber, equating to 36% of the recommended Daily Value. That's a noteworthy amount for a shelf-stable food product that's ready to heat and eat in mere minutes.
The fiber content matters a lot, since the FDA says fiber is a nutrient many Americans don't get enough of — and it can help keep digestion regular, support healthier blood sugar and cholesterol levels, and make you feel fuller with fewer calories. That's why a hearty bean-based meal like TJ's vegetarian chili can feel more satisfying than other ready-to-eat foods with lower fiber content. Red beans, in particular, are widely recognized as a strong source of fiber, and this chili is built around them as a core ingredient, along with other earthy, flavorful veggies and seasonings.
What's in that TJ's canned chili
To meat-eaters, vegetarian dishes can sometimes feel lacking in substance. But it's unlikely you'll think that way about Trader Joe's version of organic vegetarian chili. What goes from can to bowl is a hearty mix of red beans, onions, tomato paste, textured pea protein, canola oil, water, and bell peppers, followed by smaller amounts of spices, salt, cornstarch, garlic powder, garlic, and jalapeño peppers. All that goodness creates a savory batch of chile that's tomato-forward but with a tinge of sweetness from onions and bell peppers, some gentle warming heat from jalapeños and spices, and a thick texture thanks to the beans, tomato paste, cornstarch, and pea protein.
The inclusion of textured pea protein is especially useful for vegetarians who want a meatless chili that still feels hearty instead of brothy or thin. Though an unfamiliar ingredient in many home kitchens, pea protein is just a plant-based protein powder made from yellow split peas. It's one of our Tasting Table suggestions for 15 sources of vegan protein.
The marvelous mix of flavors and textures in this canned chili easily places it in the comfort-food clan: Nostalgically familiar, belly-filling, tasty, and easy to customize. Adding a dollop of sour cream or plain Greek yogurt can cool the tone, while embellishing with shredded cheddar, diced avocado, sliced scallions, chopped cilantro, or extra jalapeños piles on the flavor party. For a touch of crunchiness, finish with crushed tortilla chips, and serve with a side of cornbread or a piping-hot baked potato.
For more fiber-focus in your diet, check out these 15 best high-fiber items at Trader Joe's. Or, visit this list of 15 drinks to boost your fiber intake.