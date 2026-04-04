Why Boomers Tend To Save More Money On Groceries

Inflation keeps inflating, and grocery prices are higher than they were one year ago. That trend is expected to continue through 2026, so many of us are looking for ways to save money when we go shopping. When you break it down by generation, Boomers tend to save more money on groceries than anyone else. As a result of living through multiple recessions, Boomers have adapted their shopping style to seek out deals and stick to money-saving plans better than Gen X or Gen Z.

Members of the Boomer generation, born between 1946 and 1964, go to a store with a plan and explicitly look for deals while they are there. They are far more likely than any other group to be aware of price increases. When prices go up, they cut back non-essential items. They are also the best at avoiding impulse buys, with just 53% succumbing to them, according to Moneywise. Compare that to 74% of Millennials who can't resist a spur-of-the-moment purchase when stores use their clever methods to influence buying.

Boomers like to use loyalty programs, including credit cards that offer rewards based on spending. They will seek out sales and store brands to save money. They are 78% more likely than Gen Z to look for sales when shopping, per Supermarket News. According to the Annual Consumer Trends Report 2025 from Jungle Scout, Boomers are the least likely generation to increase their spending and most likely to say inflation has affected how they spend money.