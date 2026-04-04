Why Boomers Tend To Save More Money On Groceries
Inflation keeps inflating, and grocery prices are higher than they were one year ago. That trend is expected to continue through 2026, so many of us are looking for ways to save money when we go shopping. When you break it down by generation, Boomers tend to save more money on groceries than anyone else. As a result of living through multiple recessions, Boomers have adapted their shopping style to seek out deals and stick to money-saving plans better than Gen X or Gen Z.
Members of the Boomer generation, born between 1946 and 1964, go to a store with a plan and explicitly look for deals while they are there. They are far more likely than any other group to be aware of price increases. When prices go up, they cut back non-essential items. They are also the best at avoiding impulse buys, with just 53% succumbing to them, according to Moneywise. Compare that to 74% of Millennials who can't resist a spur-of-the-moment purchase when stores use their clever methods to influence buying.
Boomers like to use loyalty programs, including credit cards that offer rewards based on spending. They will seek out sales and store brands to save money. They are 78% more likely than Gen Z to look for sales when shopping, per Supermarket News. According to the Annual Consumer Trends Report 2025 from Jungle Scout, Boomers are the least likely generation to increase their spending and most likely to say inflation has affected how they spend money.
Shop like a Boomer
During the pandemic, many younger generations were pushed towards cooking at home more than they ever had before, but Boomers were more likely to have been raised on home cooking. Even post-pandemic they are less likely to buy meal replacements or ready-made options and instead home cook their meals, which helps them save money compared to other generations. Ordering delivery is much more expensive than cooking from scratch, and even meal kits cost significantly more than buying ingredients and making a dish yourself. Check out some of these iconic Boomer recipes to see if they can help you lower your costs, too.
Boomers use coupons at nearly double the rate of other generations. They also stick to lists when they shop, preferring to go to a store in person for items. More than any other generation, Boomers are open to private label alternatives to name brands, especially if it's going to help them save money.
According to the 2022 Trendwatch report by Vericast, retailers put a lot of stock into advertising on social media. However, only 6% of Boomers are influenced in that way. They prefer using print media, flyers, and coupons to help make their choices. Boomers don't rely on a single strategy for saving money that other generations are missing out on. Instead, they have adopted a number of cost-cutting techniques and shopping habits that keep them focused and aware of prices. A mix of caution, habit, and frugality ensure that they are saving money while still buying what they need.