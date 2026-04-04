The Best 2 Spices In Your Pantry To Give Baked Beans Spicy Flavor

Baked beans, for many people, equate with comfort. No matter if it's taken from a can and reheated after a long day, or simmering in a slow cooker for a potluck, anyone can enjoy this classic. But despite the earthy-starchiness of the beans and the tangy sweetness of the sauce being a baked-bean signature, have you ever wished it'd come with a hint of heat? Well, no need to wish — all you need is a pinch of chili powder and ground cayenne from your spice drawer.

Cayenne is what to use if you want pure heat — it's just ground cayenne peppers. Half a teaspoon can spice up the beans without changing the beans' overall flavor. For that, you'll need to use chili powder. This, unlike cayenne, is a blend of spices — you've got cayenne as a heat source, but also aromatics like onion, garlic, paprika, and sometimes even cumin for flair. Thanks to all these tag-along ingredients, a tablespoon in your baked beans will bring a lot more flavors than just plain heat. Not bad if you want to taste something new for a change.

Both spices are rather easy to work with. If you're using canned beans, warm them over low heat with your spice-of-choice stirred directly inside for about five minutes. They'll come together nicely. For dried beans, cook them until they're done, then drain them well. You can add the spice directly to the cooking water. But a more "refined" method is cooking up some fat in the pot — butter, oil, whatever — with onion and garlic. Get the spices in there and let them sizzle for a minute to get the flavors going. Mix the beans back in and be ready for a flavor-fest.