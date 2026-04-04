The Best 2 Spices In Your Pantry To Give Baked Beans Spicy Flavor
Baked beans, for many people, equate with comfort. No matter if it's taken from a can and reheated after a long day, or simmering in a slow cooker for a potluck, anyone can enjoy this classic. But despite the earthy-starchiness of the beans and the tangy sweetness of the sauce being a baked-bean signature, have you ever wished it'd come with a hint of heat? Well, no need to wish — all you need is a pinch of chili powder and ground cayenne from your spice drawer.
Cayenne is what to use if you want pure heat — it's just ground cayenne peppers. Half a teaspoon can spice up the beans without changing the beans' overall flavor. For that, you'll need to use chili powder. This, unlike cayenne, is a blend of spices — you've got cayenne as a heat source, but also aromatics like onion, garlic, paprika, and sometimes even cumin for flair. Thanks to all these tag-along ingredients, a tablespoon in your baked beans will bring a lot more flavors than just plain heat. Not bad if you want to taste something new for a change.
Both spices are rather easy to work with. If you're using canned beans, warm them over low heat with your spice-of-choice stirred directly inside for about five minutes. They'll come together nicely. For dried beans, cook them until they're done, then drain them well. You can add the spice directly to the cooking water. But a more "refined" method is cooking up some fat in the pot — butter, oil, whatever — with onion and garlic. Get the spices in there and let them sizzle for a minute to get the flavors going. Mix the beans back in and be ready for a flavor-fest.
The spicier upgrade if you want even more heat
Chili powder and cayenne not cutting it? Dried ancho chiles are the upgrade that you're looking for. Slice them open lengthwise and remove the stems and seeds — unless you seriously want to bring the fire, then by all means, keep them in. After a 30-minute soak in hot water, blend them smooth in a food processor. Stir that fragrant chile paste into your beans for a batch with incredible smokiness, plus heat that's far more complex than cayenne alone.
Nailed the spice profile? Give it some last-minute upgrades. For a good crunch, crispy bacon is a good option. It'll add a smoky bite that goes really well with the heat. You can also try adding chorizo (or ground beef if you feel like it's already spicy enough) to ensure that it'll really fill you up. Sauteed peppers and onions, then a splash of Worcestershire to bring out the savoriness, and you've baked beans that'd be welcomed at any time of day — breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
If you're thinking about sides, there's no shortage of good options. A Chicago-style hot dog works beautifully — the toppings and bread can help you soak up the heat. Layer the beans alongside a Tex-Mex grilled cheese, or make them the foundation of a smoky chipotle burger. If heat's not for everyone at your table, you can give them a break with a sharp homemade coleslaw or a creamy cold potato salad — both of which will handily cut through the chili thanks to their creaminess. Point is this: So long as you pair the extra-spicy baked beans with something that contrasts their texture and temperature, you're guaranteed something memorable.