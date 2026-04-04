Surf And Turf Tastes Even More Gourmet With This Buttery Lobster Substitute

You don't have to spend an arm and a leg (or a leg and a claw) on surf and turf at a fancy steakhouse, seeing as you can prepare both components at home. Typically, a juicy cut of steak (like filet mignon) is paired with a buttery lobster tail, though an even better option is steak and scallops. Michelle McGlinn's Valentine's Day surf-and-turf recipe — which we should note can be enjoyed any day of the year — is a must-try for steak and scallop lovers alike. Scallops are light, buttery, and fresh, with the perfect salinity to complement the natural umami underpinnings of the steak.

Scallops are also less sweet than lobster and shrimp, another common surf-and-turf staple. While this recipe uses filet mignon, you can substitute it with any cut, including more affordable alternatives. Large scallops work best; just trim off the detached muscle before you season them with salt and pepper and brown them on both sides in a buttered pan. The seasonings for both the scallops and the filets may be simple, but they make for a magical bite that highlights the beauty of a high-quality surf-and-turf pairing.