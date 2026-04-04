Surf And Turf Tastes Even More Gourmet With This Buttery Lobster Substitute
You don't have to spend an arm and a leg (or a leg and a claw) on surf and turf at a fancy steakhouse, seeing as you can prepare both components at home. Typically, a juicy cut of steak (like filet mignon) is paired with a buttery lobster tail, though an even better option is steak and scallops. Michelle McGlinn's Valentine's Day surf-and-turf recipe — which we should note can be enjoyed any day of the year — is a must-try for steak and scallop lovers alike. Scallops are light, buttery, and fresh, with the perfect salinity to complement the natural umami underpinnings of the steak.
Scallops are also less sweet than lobster and shrimp, another common surf-and-turf staple. While this recipe uses filet mignon, you can substitute it with any cut, including more affordable alternatives. Large scallops work best; just trim off the detached muscle before you season them with salt and pepper and brown them on both sides in a buttered pan. The seasonings for both the scallops and the filets may be simple, but they make for a magical bite that highlights the beauty of a high-quality surf-and-turf pairing.
Sauces and sides for your upgraded surf and turf
Michelle McGlinn's scallop and filet mignon dish pulls out all the stops — pairing the perfectly cooked cut and buttery scallop with a crème fraîche and Dijon mustard sauce that's as bold as it is beautiful. Then, the whole thing is topped with caviar and a delicate parsley leaf. No wonder it's a Valentine's Day dinner. However, you can easily turn a steak-and-scallop pairing into a weeknight meal with other, more basic sides.
First, consider the best sides to pair with scallops and see if there is any overlap with steak. A simple batch of garlicky mashed potatoes, or upgraded to pomme puree, wouldn't distract from the flavors of the steak or the scallops. You could also whip up a simple, vegetable-forward steamed or classic creamed spinach. The important thing is that they don't distract from the elegance and flavors at bay (another scallop pun, no way!), allowing the pairing to shine to its fullest potential.