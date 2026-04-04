This Trader Joe's Item Instantly Levels-Up My Snack Boards For Entertaining
There's no shortage of incredible items from Trader Joe's to place on a grazing board. The grocery chain has anything from briny olives to fresh fruit and veggies to scrumptious sliced meats, all of which are perfect for a snack platter. But you can't forget about crackers; they are a must-have for boards to act as a vehicle for your meats, cheese, and spreads, and TJ's doesn't lack in that department either.
Pita Bite Crackers and Original Savory Thin Crackers were deemed to be a couple of the top Trader Joe's crackers in a past ranking because of their versatility and neutrality; they pair well with many items to make your shopping haul easier to assemble. But my favorite option to include on boards for entertaining guests isn't even on the list! Next time you're eyeing the aisles, look out for Green Olive Flats Italian Lingue Crackers. Admittedly, these are not as neutral as the pita crackers or thins because they have a green olive addition. That said, they're phenomenal and often overlooked.
Additionally, the packaging and appearance make the crackers look like something you'd get at a gourmet food store. That alone makes them a worthy addition to your platters, since they'll look pretty on a plate or board, so the flavor is merely a bonus. Surprisingly, even my toddler was asking for more of these slightly briny crackers, which means you don't have to consign them to an adults-only board either.
What makes these crackers so special
These are different compared to your average crackers because they are somewhat rich, buttery, and oily. Then, of course, you get a mild twang of tangy olive — don't worry, they're completely dry and don't make the crackers moist or wet in any way. The flats aren't extremely olive-forward either (something that multiple reviewers complain about online), but I think that subtlety makes them more adaptable for your grazing boards and especially enticing for guests who might feel hesitant about olive-laden crackers. The crackers are also pleasantly crisp, while the olive pieces are small enough that they don't feel misplaced as you chew.
Trader Joe's Green Olive Flats Italian Lingue Crackers come in long strips that you can easily break into smaller pieces to place on your board. I will say, though, that some of the crackers are already broken, so you're almost forced to break the rest to make them more evenly sized. That's the biggest caveat, but it's an easy workaround.
This product is much beloved, one Redditor wrote a love letter about them, noting that the TJ's item is delicious and reminded them of something they used to get back home in Italy. People mention that the crackers pair wonderfully with cheddar, cream cheese, burrata, ricotta, or prosciutto. I like dipping them in Trader Joe's Roasted Tomato Labneh Dip for a creamy and vegetal combination, but they go well with just about any item you want to add to your grazing platter, as long as it's savory — think: cured meats like salami or pepperoni, thinly sliced cucumbers or tomatoes, and dips like hummus or olive tapenade. Take inspiration from Trader Joe's Fig & Olive Crisps and pair the olive flats with fig butter for a sweet and savory combination that works.