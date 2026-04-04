This Trader Joe's Item Instantly Levels-Up My Snack Boards For Entertaining

There's no shortage of incredible items from Trader Joe's to place on a grazing board. The grocery chain has anything from briny olives to fresh fruit and veggies to scrumptious sliced meats, all of which are perfect for a snack platter. But you can't forget about crackers; they are a must-have for boards to act as a vehicle for your meats, cheese, and spreads, and TJ's doesn't lack in that department either.

Pita Bite Crackers and Original Savory Thin Crackers were deemed to be a couple of the top Trader Joe's crackers in a past ranking because of their versatility and neutrality; they pair well with many items to make your shopping haul easier to assemble. But my favorite option to include on boards for entertaining guests isn't even on the list! Next time you're eyeing the aisles, look out for Green Olive Flats Italian Lingue Crackers. Admittedly, these are not as neutral as the pita crackers or thins because they have a green olive addition. That said, they're phenomenal and often overlooked.

Additionally, the packaging and appearance make the crackers look like something you'd get at a gourmet food store. That alone makes them a worthy addition to your platters, since they'll look pretty on a plate or board, so the flavor is merely a bonus. Surprisingly, even my toddler was asking for more of these slightly briny crackers, which means you don't have to consign them to an adults-only board either.