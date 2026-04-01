Wake Up Guacamole With A Spoonful Of This Spicy Condiment
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Ever buy store-bought guacamole and wish it had a little kick? Try spicing it up with chili crisp. There are many creative ways to use chili crisp in your cooking, and incorporating it into guacamole is low effort with great results. Simply grab your go-to brand of chili crisp — if you don't have one, check out our taste tester's ranking of the 15 best chili crisp brands, you really can't go wrong with a jar of Lao Gan Ma — and drizzle a bit of it on top of your guac to give the greenness a pop of red.
Starting with less is key here. You also don't want to mix the two together, as red and green mixed is brown and you want to keep the guacamole beautifully green. Simply place the guacamole in a serving bowl, or serve it from its store-bought container, and top the center with a spoonful of chili crisp. As you and your guests dip your chips, each bite will pick up a little of that chili oil heat, crispy bits, and savoriness. Each dip will also help swirl the chili crisp into the guacamole.
Adding chili crisp to guacamole gives the iconic Mexican dip a fun and spicy twist
Now, understandably, not every guest may want to add chili crisp to their guacamole. Of course, guacamole is usually already perfect on its own, and this is simply a way to tailor it to personal taste. You can keep the spicy condiment on the side for your guests to use. Then, they can add in as little or as much as they want, or none at all.
While chili crisp does add a nice kick and pop of spiciness to guacamole, it also adds texture, thanks to its crispy bits of chopped and fried garlic and chilis. This spicy condiment also adds a boost of umami, as some chili crisp recipes include mushroom powder or MSG. The oils also add creaminess and richness. Think of it like a finishing oil, or a drizzling oil.
Note that you can also add chili crisp to your homemade guacamole. So, this week, consider making Michelle McGlinn's crave-worthy guacamole recipe. Then, play with how you want to incorporate the chili crisp and see how simple a drizzle or spoonful can add a fun twist to a timeless and iconic Mexican dish at home.