Wake Up Guacamole With A Spoonful Of This Spicy Condiment

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Ever buy store-bought guacamole and wish it had a little kick? Try spicing it up with chili crisp. There are many creative ways to use chili crisp in your cooking, and incorporating it into guacamole is low effort with great results. Simply grab your go-to brand of chili crisp — if you don't have one, check out our taste tester's ranking of the 15 best chili crisp brands, you really can't go wrong with a jar of Lao Gan Ma — and drizzle a bit of it on top of your guac to give the greenness a pop of red.

Starting with less is key here. You also don't want to mix the two together, as red and green mixed is brown and you want to keep the guacamole beautifully green. Simply place the guacamole in a serving bowl, or serve it from its store-bought container, and top the center with a spoonful of chili crisp. As you and your guests dip your chips, each bite will pick up a little of that chili oil heat, crispy bits, and savoriness. Each dip will also help swirl the chili crisp into the guacamole.