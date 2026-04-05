The One-Second Trick That Doubles The Life Of Your Kitchen Sponge

With costs perpetually on the rise these days, many people are looking for ways to save money any way they can, on everything but the kitchen sink. Well, that old nugget just doesn't apply here, because even dish sponges are up for the hacking if it means saving some cash. And "hacking" is exactly what some thrifty shoppers are doing to extend the life of their kitchen sponges. In fact, this one-second trick is so simple you'll kick yourself for not thinking of it sooner — cut the sponge in half. Yes, "hack," it in two, literally. Just take a pair of sharp scissors and clip that sponge widthwise in two. Now you've got two sponges. When the first one is all used up, simply take out the second sponge.

Skeptical? Take it from this frugal Redditor who started a post titled, "Does anyone else cut new kitchen sponges in half, or is it just me?" Humble bragging that they'd already been using this tip for years, doubling the life of each sponge. "New sponges are so large and you don't miss the other half once you've cut it off!" they wrote. "When we travel to rentals we always think it's weird using a full-sized sponge now."

It's a tip that extends to scouring pads too, but even better. "I cut my scouring pads in thirds. I have small hands and thirds are easier to hang on to than halves," explained another commenter on the thread.