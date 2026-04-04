The Worst Store-Bought Whole Wheat Bread Is Also One Of The Cheapest

The phrase, "the best thing since sliced bread," alludes to just how revolutionary packaged bread was at the time of its invention. Now, your local supermarket bread aisle is lined with countless brands of sliced bread. And while white bread may have been the original sliced bread craze, whole wheat bread is the healthier choice that more and more shoppers gravitate towards for sandwiches. So, we have sampled and ranked 9 store-bought whole wheat breads to find the loaves to choose as well as the loaves to avoid.

We ranked each wheat bread loaf according to taste, softness vs sturdiness, and overall texture. And the worst store-bought whole wheat bread comes from the Signature Select brand, the private label behind various grocery chains including Safeway and Albertsons. Of course, a store-brand loaf like Signature Select is generally going to be cheaper than name-brand counterparts, and it is, in fact, one of the cheapest wheat breads on our list. But you get what you pay for. So, if you're expecting a hearty, sturdy crumb with a pronounced wheat flavor, that's apparently out of Signature Select's budget. What you'll get instead is a very soft and squishy, exceedingly small slice of bread that you might mistake for white bread in taste and texture were it not for the darker "whole wheat" hue. While this bread is by no means inedible, it also isn't a very good representation of whole wheat bread's potential.