Ina Garten's Genius Tip That Makes Cleaning Sheet Pans A 2-Second Task

This hack is super easy and approachable, as parchment paper itself isn't expensive at all. Not only can you get your hands on a roll, but you can also buy pre-cut sheets of parchment paper (like these affordable Smartake ones on Amazon) so you don't have to deal with the finicky blade. Another handy hack? Try using binder clips to secure the edges of your pan. This will prevent the sheet from shifting and rolling when you add your toppings. Just make sure to remove them before baking, as the plastic ones will likely melt in your oven. Silicone liners (like this affordable option from Amazon Basics) are also a good option if you don't want to constantly be throwing away your parchment paper, though you will need to wash them in between uses — effectively defeating the purpose of a low-mess hack.

Besides cutting down on cleanup, another benefit of this hack is that the parchment paper acts as a buffer against heat. If you've ever baked cookies on a metal sheet pan, you know how helpful a layer of parchment can be. However, in the same vein, this may mean you won't get crispy bottoms on your roasted potatoes or some types of veggies. In those instances, you may need to play with the temperature to get the perfect bake.