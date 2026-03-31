This Vegan Trader Joe's Dessert Never Lasts More Than A Day In My House
When the temperatures start to creep up and you notice the sweat start to roll off your forehead, that is the time when you might start seeking some cooler treats to have on hand. How cool, exactly? Well, frozen! And Trader Joe's is a lifesaver for chilled treats of all sorts, whether you want frozen pastries to bake at home or an array of frozen desserts like macarons or ice cream sandwiches. But my family specifically loves the Hold the Dairy! Vegan Chocolate Mini Cones. Let's just say I bought a box, left, came back, and they were gone. I'm not exaggerating. In my family's defense, though, I had a couple myself, and a serving size really isn't very big. Although we wouldn't be the first to eat the whole box in one sitting, as many fans on Reddit describe a similar experience.
Trader Joe's has several Hold the Cone varieties, like fruity strawberry ones and a coffee version if you want to curb your coffee craving in a different format. The Mini Hold the Cone! chocolate chip cones were the No. 1 favorite in a previous Tasting Table ranking of TJ's frozen desserts, by the way, so they're all pretty delicious. You can't go wrong with any of them, but I want to specifically praise the vegan ones. Some reviews note that they're bland and resemble the iciness of a fudge pop; I'm a fan of those, too, so that explains my adoration of the TJ's version.
Why the vegan cones are a winner
First off, most of the other Hold the Cone! flavors are dipped in chocolate to create a chocolate shell of sorts. Instead, the Hold the Dairy! cones are more like the Lil' Drums version of Drumsticks. They're made with coconut milk and a vegan chocolate base, which creates a creamy, decadent, melt-in-your-mouth treat. There's also a chocolate coating with coconut oil, sugar, cocoa, and other ingredients, which make up the chocolate swirls.
The creamy, mousse-like ice cream, mild crunch of chocolate, and crispy cone create a drool-worthy combination that entices the taste buds. I doubt I'd ever figure out they're vegan if I didn't already know, and it doesn't really matter because it feels so rich and creamy on the palate. They aren't particularly coconutty, either; the chocolate is the main profile that comes forth, followed by the wafer cone. Aside from the rich flavors, my other favorite part, of course, is the serving size.
There are approximately 12 cones per box, and yet one serving is six cones — yep, that means a box is technically only two servings. Granted, the cones are quite small, but that's why they're so easy to eat. No wonder these disappear so quickly in a household with cousins, grandparents, and toddlers alike who enjoy a bite of ice cream. For reference, the strawberry cones are three cones per serving with 2.5 servings per box (that equals 7.5 cones, but don't ask me how that works). All I know is the vegan cones are worth a dedicated spot in your freezer during spring and summer, though they're also delightful any time of year when you seek a frozen chocolate-forward treat. While you're at it, TJ's has plenty of other tasty vegan desserts to pick from, too.