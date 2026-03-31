This Vegan Trader Joe's Dessert Never Lasts More Than A Day In My House

First off, most of the other Hold the Cone! flavors are dipped in chocolate to create a chocolate shell of sorts. Instead, the Hold the Dairy! cones are more like the Lil' Drums version of Drumsticks. They're made with coconut milk and a vegan chocolate base, which creates a creamy, decadent, melt-in-your-mouth treat. There's also a chocolate coating with coconut oil, sugar, cocoa, and other ingredients, which make up the chocolate swirls.

The creamy, mousse-like ice cream, mild crunch of chocolate, and crispy cone create a drool-worthy combination that entices the taste buds. I doubt I'd ever figure out they're vegan if I didn't already know, and it doesn't really matter because it feels so rich and creamy on the palate. They aren't particularly coconutty, either; the chocolate is the main profile that comes forth, followed by the wafer cone. Aside from the rich flavors, my other favorite part, of course, is the serving size.

There are approximately 12 cones per box, and yet one serving is six cones — yep, that means a box is technically only two servings. Granted, the cones are quite small, but that's why they're so easy to eat. No wonder these disappear so quickly in a household with cousins, grandparents, and toddlers alike who enjoy a bite of ice cream. For reference, the strawberry cones are three cones per serving with 2.5 servings per box (that equals 7.5 cones, but don't ask me how that works). All I know is the vegan cones are worth a dedicated spot in your freezer during spring and summer, though they're also delightful any time of year when you seek a frozen chocolate-forward treat. While you're at it, TJ's has plenty of other tasty vegan desserts to pick from, too.