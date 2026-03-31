This One Frozen Fruit Can Take Your Sauvignon Blanc To The Next Level

Wine and fruit have a long tradition as ideal beverage companions, from sangria, Bellinis, and mimosas, to spritzers, fizzes, and frosés, these delightfully thirst-quenching, buzzy little charmers are a favorite as the weather warms up. Equally perfect as a spring gardening day pick-me-up, summer poolside lounging libation, and brunch accompaniment, these absolutely dangerous palate-pleasers also pack a cozy punch for a girl's night in. Which is why, if you're a fan of sauvignon blanc, there's one surefire way to take it all to the next level — frozen mango.

This taste-tempting duo is so addictively yummy that the only drawback is how quickly you may find yourself with an empty wine bottle. It features the refreshing, twin-flamed mineral and fruit-forward essence of a good sauvignon blanc (different from pinot grigio) with the honeyed-velvet creaminess of ripe mango. Both have bright citrusy, grassy notes that reflect and complement one another, while the wine's fresh, high-acidity turns out to be the ideal balance for this lush tropical fruit's sweetness. The resultant beverage is a sublimely heady combination.

While there are a couple of ways to experience this taste of paradise, the easiest is to simply add fresh or frozen slices of mango to your wine glass before pouring over the wine. Use frozen and those mango chunks act as ice cubes, keeping your wine cool to the end. The evolving drink experience of this method not only keeps your drinking pace slowed, but it also keeps each sip invigorated with deepening flavors. While first tastes carry just a hint of mango, as it sits thawing in your glass, the fruit will continue to mingle for an increasingly more intensely mango-y flavor, culminating in the pure bliss of noshing on slippery bits of wine-infused mango.