This One Frozen Fruit Can Take Your Sauvignon Blanc To The Next Level
Wine and fruit have a long tradition as ideal beverage companions, from sangria, Bellinis, and mimosas, to spritzers, fizzes, and frosés, these delightfully thirst-quenching, buzzy little charmers are a favorite as the weather warms up. Equally perfect as a spring gardening day pick-me-up, summer poolside lounging libation, and brunch accompaniment, these absolutely dangerous palate-pleasers also pack a cozy punch for a girl's night in. Which is why, if you're a fan of sauvignon blanc, there's one surefire way to take it all to the next level — frozen mango.
This taste-tempting duo is so addictively yummy that the only drawback is how quickly you may find yourself with an empty wine bottle. It features the refreshing, twin-flamed mineral and fruit-forward essence of a good sauvignon blanc (different from pinot grigio) with the honeyed-velvet creaminess of ripe mango. Both have bright citrusy, grassy notes that reflect and complement one another, while the wine's fresh, high-acidity turns out to be the ideal balance for this lush tropical fruit's sweetness. The resultant beverage is a sublimely heady combination.
While there are a couple of ways to experience this taste of paradise, the easiest is to simply add fresh or frozen slices of mango to your wine glass before pouring over the wine. Use frozen and those mango chunks act as ice cubes, keeping your wine cool to the end. The evolving drink experience of this method not only keeps your drinking pace slowed, but it also keeps each sip invigorated with deepening flavors. While first tastes carry just a hint of mango, as it sits thawing in your glass, the fruit will continue to mingle for an increasingly more intensely mango-y flavor, culminating in the pure bliss of noshing on slippery bits of wine-infused mango.
Slush it up with frozen mango
The second way to enjoy mango in your sauvignon blanc is as a slushie. There's no developing flavor journey in this version; rather, you get hit with the full blend from the outset as well as the frosty-thick texture distinct to slushies. Though not as straight-forward as the first method, making a frozen fruit wine slushie is no more complicated than blending up some chunks of frozen mango (or frozen mango purée), along with the desired amount of chilled wine, until smooth and thoroughly mixed. Adjust from there — too loose, and you can add more mango. Too thick? Add more wine.
Whichever method you choose, the festive vibe of this mix practically screams party time. Case in point: the compelling viral testimony of online personality and content creator Gage Briney. In a video posted on his Instagram, the "Fruity and Feral and Tina Turnt" comedian offered a hilarious cautionary tale about how easily the "fabulous" tasting combo goes down. "I was lit like the 4th of July," he exclaimed. Confusingly, he both warned viewers to "not put frozen mangos in your sauvignon blanc," before reversing direction moments later and saying to "go ahead" and do it.
No mango on hand? No problem. Let your whimsy guide your choices. Just brush up on every major type of white wine you need to know, and experiment with whatever frozen fruit you have on hand, such as peaches, pineapple, watermelon, and raspberries. And don't forget the squeeze of lime — it always adds a nice touch.