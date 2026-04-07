Avoid Ordering This Simple Pasta Dish At Italian Restaurants (An Expert Chef Says So)

A good Italian eatery will typically feature a multi-course structure, and the primi course usually offers the pasta that we think of (and crave) the most when it comes to classic Italian. Lasagna, bolognese, and ravioli often come to mind, but the four types of classic Roman pasta are a draw for Italian cuisine purists. These dishes are surprisingly simple to the untrained eye, boasting only a handful of ingredients. However, just because a pasta dish looks simple, it isn't necessarily so. Cacio e pepe is one dish that, according to chef Davide Bugamelli of Il Gigante in New York City, should be avoided when dining out — or at least ordered with care at a restaurant that specializes in it.

Simply translated as "cheese and pepper," cacio e pepe typically consists of spaghetti with Pecorino Romano and black pepper. But, as Bugamelli told us in a Tasting Table feature highlighting the 8 dishes to skip at Italian restaurants (and 5 to try), the ingredients of this dish need to be top tier. Likewise, the pasta and sauce must be flawlessly cooked. "Because it has only three ingredients, it requires the absolute best ingredients and nearly perfect execution," says Bugamelli. "Many restaurants get it wrong."

If you've had it in its very best iteration, you may be tempted to order this dish anyway. However, some reasons that cacio e pepe can't be rushed include the need for the freshest ingredients. Likewise, the pasta requires an emulsified sauce worthy of this classic dish from Rome.