Alongside carbonara, amatriciana, and gricia, cacio e pepe ranks as one of Rome's four beloved pastas. The name of this delicious pasta literally translates to "cheese and pepper" and makes good on those namesake ingredients. Unlike carbonara, however, cacio e pepe doesn't use any eggs, so emulsifying the sauce can prove challenging and require a few tricks. Enter cornstarch, a foolproof ingredient for bringing your cheese and pepper sauce together, no clumps necessary.

Cornstarch works "molte bene" in a classic Roman cacio e pepe because it seamlessly integrates your Pecorino Romano and prevents clumps from forming. When it comes time to make your sauce, you typically run the risk of your hot pasta water not quite mixing with your cheese, creating an inconsistent texture antithetical to Italy's smooth and silky cacio e pepe renditions. The addition of cornstarch, however, addresses this problem. It adheres to your other ingredients, replacing or upping the ante of starchy pasta water with the necessary amount of starch to bind the sauce together. It's a safety net that troubleshoots your cacio e pepe's emulsification before you're ever even confronted with that issue.

As for how, exactly, to utilize cornstarch in your next cacio e pepe? You don't need a lot to see the effect, nor do you have to worry about its taste.