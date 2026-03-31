This 30-Second Step Gives Boxed Cake Mix Bakery-Level Texture

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Professional bakers might disapprove of using a boxed cake mix, but let's be honest: Sometimes, it's the easiest, most efficient way to whip up a last-minute dessert. It's much faster than whipping up a cake from scratch, and if you're new to baking, using a boxed mix is a foolproof way to achieve consistent results. Plus, with a few extra steps, it's incredibly easy to make a boxed cake mix taste like it came from a bakery without adding any additional ingredients, and one of the very best ways to do so is by sifting the dry cake mix.

Sifting might seem like an excessive, unnecessary step, but it works wonders for the texture of your cake — and it really only adds another 30 seconds to the baking process. Boxed cake mix can get notoriously lumpy from sitting on store shelves, and if you don't sift it, your cake batter will turn out lumpy. And lumpy cake batter equals little bits of dry, powdery cake mix, which doesn't scream "bakery-level cake." Sifting the dry ingredients will ensure that both your batter and cake are nice and smooth. If you don't have a flour sifter, a fine mesh strainer, like this 6-inch one from GoodCook, will work just as well. Once you start sifting, we can assure you that you'll never go back.