Spice Up Your Salmon, Literally, By Adding One Can Of This

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Salmon is a richly nutritious fish that you can flavor in a myriad of different ways. A squeeze of fresh citrus or a sprinkle of savory herbs are among the most common seasonings — but you can always opt to turn up the heat. If you've got a can of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, pop it open and give your salmon a whole new look, feel, and, most importantly, taste. If you like spice, this is one of the best ways you should be seasoning salmon but aren't.

With just one can of smoky chipotle peppers, you can introduce this ingredient into your favorite salmon recipe in a few different ways. For starters, drain the adobo sauce from the can and include it in the marinade for your salmon by mixing it with olive oil and your choice of other complementary spices. As for the peppers, you can use them as a topping for the cooked fish or blend up the entire can of peppers and sauce for an even thicker consistency in which to marinate your salmon.

Whether pan-seared, baked, broiled, or grilled, your salmon will be transformed by the bold canned mixture. If need be, you can easily temper the heat with a side of crème fraîche or sour cream. Otherwise, you can always lean even further into the spicy profile.