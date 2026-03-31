Spice Up Your Salmon, Literally, By Adding One Can Of This
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Salmon is a richly nutritious fish that you can flavor in a myriad of different ways. A squeeze of fresh citrus or a sprinkle of savory herbs are among the most common seasonings — but you can always opt to turn up the heat. If you've got a can of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, pop it open and give your salmon a whole new look, feel, and, most importantly, taste. If you like spice, this is one of the best ways you should be seasoning salmon but aren't.
With just one can of smoky chipotle peppers, you can introduce this ingredient into your favorite salmon recipe in a few different ways. For starters, drain the adobo sauce from the can and include it in the marinade for your salmon by mixing it with olive oil and your choice of other complementary spices. As for the peppers, you can use them as a topping for the cooked fish or blend up the entire can of peppers and sauce for an even thicker consistency in which to marinate your salmon.
Whether pan-seared, baked, broiled, or grilled, your salmon will be transformed by the bold canned mixture. If need be, you can easily temper the heat with a side of crème fraîche or sour cream. Otherwise, you can always lean even further into the spicy profile.
More spicy ways to prepare salmon
Starting with a can of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce will surely inspire the desire to try even more spicy ingredients in your next salmon dish. If you've never worked with the canned peppers before, it's a good idea to taste them first to understand the level of spiciness you're introducing to a standard recipe. From there, try using the chipotle peppers to add smoky heat to a spicy honey-glazed salmon recipe and more.
There are plenty of other spicy ways to prepare your salmon whether you choose to use canned ingredients or not. Even a few dashes of your preferred hot sauce will heat up a basic marinade. Similarly, you can always include seasonings such as red cayenne pepper, chili powder, or crushed red pepper flakes in a rub or marinating liquid to spice up your salmon.
For a different type of heat, try a harissa baked salmon recipe. This calls for harissa paste, which is a spicy condiment common to both North Africa and the Middle East. Made with dried chiles, red bell peppers, and other seasonings, it is similar in texture to a blended can of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, but with a distinctly unique taste. However you choose to flavor your fish, be sure to keep a drink or complementary side dish on hand that will quench the spice if it gets too intense.