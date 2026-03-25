12 California Restaurants Were Just Added To The Michelin Guide — And Stars Could Be Next

Twice a year, the Michelin Guide announces new restaurants across the world that are worthy of distinction. Whether it be a spot on their guide, a Star, or a Bib Gourmand, receiving any Michelin recognition is a huge deal for a restaurant — and 12 new California restaurants were just added to the highly-respected Michelin Guide. The distinctions won't be announced until the annual ceremony, but whether they receive a Star or not, these new spots are making gastronomic strides across the Golden State.

The Michelin Guide's recommendations showcase a wide range of eclectic, global flavors. In Los Angeles, seafood is the center of the menus at both Corridor 109 and Little Fish Melrose Hill. Meanwhile, international flavors and fusions shine all across the city — from establishments like Firstborn (Chinese-American) to eateries such as Lapaba (Italian-Korean), Zira Uzbek Kitchen (Uzbekistani), and Lugya'h, a Maydan Market stall serving a Mexican tortilla flatbread known as tlayudas.

In Menlo Park, the Michelin Guide recommends Yeobo, Darling, which serves a blend of Korean and Taiwanese. In Montecito, Little Mountain focuses on high-quality, local ingredients. Finally, San Francisco continues to prove itself as home to some of the best restaurants in the country, earning four spots on the newly released list. Among them, you'll find Dingles Public House with British pub food; La Cingale with Southwestern French dishes; Naides with modern Filipino; and Wolfsbane, with a unique, multi-regional-inspired menu.