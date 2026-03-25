12 California Restaurants Were Just Added To The Michelin Guide — And Stars Could Be Next
Twice a year, the Michelin Guide announces new restaurants across the world that are worthy of distinction. Whether it be a spot on their guide, a Star, or a Bib Gourmand, receiving any Michelin recognition is a huge deal for a restaurant — and 12 new California restaurants were just added to the highly-respected Michelin Guide. The distinctions won't be announced until the annual ceremony, but whether they receive a Star or not, these new spots are making gastronomic strides across the Golden State.
The Michelin Guide's recommendations showcase a wide range of eclectic, global flavors. In Los Angeles, seafood is the center of the menus at both Corridor 109 and Little Fish Melrose Hill. Meanwhile, international flavors and fusions shine all across the city — from establishments like Firstborn (Chinese-American) to eateries such as Lapaba (Italian-Korean), Zira Uzbek Kitchen (Uzbekistani), and Lugya'h, a Maydan Market stall serving a Mexican tortilla flatbread known as tlayudas.
In Menlo Park, the Michelin Guide recommends Yeobo, Darling, which serves a blend of Korean and Taiwanese. In Montecito, Little Mountain focuses on high-quality, local ingredients. Finally, San Francisco continues to prove itself as home to some of the best restaurants in the country, earning four spots on the newly released list. Among them, you'll find Dingles Public House with British pub food; La Cingale with Southwestern French dishes; Naides with modern Filipino; and Wolfsbane, with a unique, multi-regional-inspired menu.
The significance of the Michelin Guide and what makes these 12 spots worthy
The first step towards a Michelin Star (or three) is earning a spot on the guide, so each of these 12 newcomers certainly has a chance at earning a Star. To earn one, Michelin Guide inspectors rate the restaurants using an assessment criterion to help determine which restaurants are worthy. Criteria include the quality of the products, mastery of flavor and cooking techniques, personality of the chef in his or her cuisine, value for money, and consistency between visits, since inspectors must visit the restaurant multiple times, during different seasons and on different days.
Being on the Guide is a high honor for a restaurant, but even just one Michelin Star means that the restaurant is among the best of the best. Each Michelin Star means different things: Three Stars is, of course, the very highest honor — and there are only 156 of them across the world. The Michelin Guide refers to them as places "where the cooking elevates the craft to an art form, with some dishes destined to become classics." While we wait for the official Stars to be announced, it's safe to say that these 12 California restaurants are worth visiting before the rest of the world catches on.