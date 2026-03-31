Give Chocolate Chip Cookies Totally Balanced Flavor With A Single Ingredient

One of the funny things about baking is that no matter how simple a recipe is, the results will always vary. Take the humble chocolate chip cookie — the base is usually made from the same ingredients but somehow every cook manages to produce a slightly different product. This might be down to a variation in technique or the ingredients used, but more often than not, it's simply down to some good ol' experimentation. If you feel like changing things up, then there's one somewhat surprising element you need to start incorporating into your cookie dough: miso.

An ancient Japanese staple that's been integral to Asian cooking for centuries, miso is a fermented soybean paste known for its deep, earthy flavor and umami-packed profile. It has a rich, almost-nutty taste that adds a lot of complexity to soups, dressings, and, believe it or not, baked goods. The sodium in the miso helps to balance sweet treats in the same way as a pinch of finishing salt, and it adds a new savory layer to doughs and batters.

Miso works particularly well in chocolate chip cookies because it adds more moisture, ensuring a tender and chewy finish. It also pairs perfectly with bittersweet or dark chocolate, allowing the indulgent notes to really shine. This is because chocolate contains glutamate, one of the primary components responsible for producing the umami sensation. Butter is also rich in glutamate, especially if you brown it, which can really elevate your miso chocolate chip cookies to the highest tier.