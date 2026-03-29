Why Corn Tortillas Are Failing Your Tacos (And The One-Second Fix)
For a traditional taco, a corn tortilla is usually the best choice. The flavor of a good corn tortilla, especially a homemade one, is second to none. However, flour tortillas do have a place. They are especially suited for heavier or wetter fillings because they're sturdier than their corn counterparts. If you've ever lifted a corn tortilla only to have it split and drop toppings, you know that the struggle is real. Luckily, there's a simple fix to give you even more corn tortilla flavor while reinforcing the whole taco: just use a second tortilla.
Corn tortillas don't have gluten, unlike flour tortillas, which is why they are less sturdy. Corn is not as pliable, so when you fold a single one and fill it, you are risking a break. The second tortilla adds stability. Because it isn't in direct contact with the hot, wet filling, it is more likely to hold up and support the taco.
Recipes don't typically call for double tortillas, and not every restaurant or taco truck will do it, which is why some people are surprised when they discover them. It's just a simple solution to the problem of corn tortillas being less resilient than flour ones. Vendors will often ask a customer if they want one or two, and two is a common choice for different types of tacos with wetter fillings like birria or guisado. Even if the first layer breaks apart, the second should hold long enough for you to finish eating. It's not a complicated fix. Simply place two tortillas together, maybe overlapping them slightly to make the taco longer if you like.
Twin tortilla time for your tacos
For people who are more familiar with Tex-Mex than traditional Mexican cuisine, corn tortillas can feel intimidating. The use of two of them on a taco is often met with confusion by those who have limited experience with Mexican street food. We covered some of the biggest mistakes you can make when cooking with corn tortillas in the past, and not doubling up on them was one. Thinner tortillas, especially factory-made ones, are more likely to need doubling.
There is another potential use for your second tortilla, especially if the first one held up and didn't break. If your taco has enough filling, you can use that second tortilla to make another taco out of it. Commenters on Reddit, when asked to explain the presence of the second tortilla, say that this is not an uncommon use. You can use it for an overfilled taco or for whatever fell out of that first tortilla while you ate. It might only be a snack-sized portion, but it makes it feel like you're getting more value out of your taco.
Remember, street food tacos are meant to be eaten on the go. They need a little more sturdiness than some other dishes that could be made with the same tortillas. The second tortilla isn't needed for enchiladas or crispy tostadas. But because tacos are handheld and often filled with juicy ingredients, a second tortilla makes a useful backup.