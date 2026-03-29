Why Corn Tortillas Are Failing Your Tacos (And The One-Second Fix)

For a traditional taco, a corn tortilla is usually the best choice. The flavor of a good corn tortilla, especially a homemade one, is second to none. However, flour tortillas do have a place. They are especially suited for heavier or wetter fillings because they're sturdier than their corn counterparts. If you've ever lifted a corn tortilla only to have it split and drop toppings, you know that the struggle is real. Luckily, there's a simple fix to give you even more corn tortilla flavor while reinforcing the whole taco: just use a second tortilla.

Corn tortillas don't have gluten, unlike flour tortillas, which is why they are less sturdy. Corn is not as pliable, so when you fold a single one and fill it, you are risking a break. The second tortilla adds stability. Because it isn't in direct contact with the hot, wet filling, it is more likely to hold up and support the taco.

Recipes don't typically call for double tortillas, and not every restaurant or taco truck will do it, which is why some people are surprised when they discover them. It's just a simple solution to the problem of corn tortillas being less resilient than flour ones. Vendors will often ask a customer if they want one or two, and two is a common choice for different types of tacos with wetter fillings like birria or guisado. Even if the first layer breaks apart, the second should hold long enough for you to finish eating. It's not a complicated fix. Simply place two tortillas together, maybe overlapping them slightly to make the taco longer if you like.