The Worst Yogi Tea We Tried Tasted Like Something From The Medicine Cabinet
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When cold and flu season strikes, even diehard coffee-lovers start reaching for tea. Although any tea worth drinking should deliver on more than just utility. It should also taste good, which is why, in Tasting Table's ranking of 14 Yogi tea flavors, Throat Comfort fell to last place. Yogi brand makes many different types of tea, and to determine our ranking, we taste-tested a wide array. Overall, Yogi makes a solid cup (even if the original founder was a full-blown cult leader). But, by our count, the Throat Comfort tea is a dud.
Of its Throat Comfort tea, the Yogi tea website promises an "herbaceous and sweet" flavor that functionally soothes the throat, comprising a blend of wild cherry bark, licorice, orange peel, and "slippery elm." Alas, that wild cherry bark overpowers all the other elements in the tea's advertised herbal bouquet, instead delivering a tasting profile that (quoth our taste-tester) was markedly evocative of "cough medicine" that "left a sickly sweet, sharp aftertaste behind that was similar to stevia" (no thanks). Still, herbal tea is a cornerstone of Ayurvedic medicine, which champions food as medicine — and to that end, Yogi's Throat Comfort gets the job done, according to some customers. Amazon customer reviews echo our criticisms, writing "Not a good taste," "Medicinal taste. Gross syrup taste," and "Tastes bad but works!"
Throat Comfort tea soothes sore windpipes, but tastes like cough syrup
With such a wide-ranging kaleidoscope of different flavors, there's bound to be a few goobers in the bunch (skippers among the rippers). Elsewhere online, in a Reddit thread dedicated to opinions on Yogi tea, customers share that the flavors can be "hit or miss," and at times unpleasantly syruppy ("Avoid the ones with stevia. They are so grossly sweet"). Regarding Throat Comfort tea specifically, sippers similarly note its efficacy, but dog the flavor: "I like the Throat Comfort I think it's called? It's a bit of an odd taste to me, but it does a fantastic job." Others chime in, "Yeah it soothes the throat but I personally dislike the taste quite a bit."
In another Reddit post asking fellow foodies' thoughts on Yogi herbal tea, multiple fans praise the brand's Bedtime, Breathe Deep, and Kava Stress Relief blends in particular, sharing overall high marks for both tastes and health-promoting effects. Indeed, the Kava and Breathe Deep teas ranked much higher (#7 and #8, respectively) in Tasting Table's lineup. Still, cough-syrup-esque Throat Comfort remains at the back of the pack — even for folks who normally enjoy a slightly better herbal brew.
Your best option? Foodies are better off sticking to Yogi's Lemon Ginger tea, the flavor that placed first in Tasting Table's ranking. This classic (and medicinally beneficial) tea also delivers tones of lemongrass, peppermint, and licorice root for a complex, delicious lemon ginger flavor — leagues ahead of skippable Throat Comfort.