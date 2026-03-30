The Worst Yogi Tea We Tried Tasted Like Something From The Medicine Cabinet

With such a wide-ranging kaleidoscope of different flavors, there's bound to be a few goobers in the bunch (skippers among the rippers). Elsewhere online, in a Reddit thread dedicated to opinions on Yogi tea, customers share that the flavors can be "hit or miss," and at times unpleasantly syruppy ("Avoid the ones with stevia. They are so grossly sweet"). Regarding Throat Comfort tea specifically, sippers similarly note its efficacy, but dog the flavor: "I like the Throat Comfort I think it's called? It's a bit of an odd taste to me, but it does a fantastic job." Others chime in, "Yeah it soothes the throat but I personally dislike the taste quite a bit."

In another Reddit post asking fellow foodies' thoughts on Yogi herbal tea, multiple fans praise the brand's Bedtime, Breathe Deep, and Kava Stress Relief blends in particular, sharing overall high marks for both tastes and health-promoting effects. Indeed, the Kava and Breathe Deep teas ranked much higher (#7 and #8, respectively) in Tasting Table's lineup. Still, cough-syrup-esque Throat Comfort remains at the back of the pack — even for folks who normally enjoy a slightly better herbal brew.

Your best option? Foodies are better off sticking to Yogi's Lemon Ginger tea, the flavor that placed first in Tasting Table's ranking. This classic (and medicinally beneficial) tea also delivers tones of lemongrass, peppermint, and licorice root for a complex, delicious lemon ginger flavor — leagues ahead of skippable Throat Comfort.