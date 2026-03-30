Stanley Tucci's Corn-Buttering Trick Delivers A Built-In Edible Bonus

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Look, we love Stanley Tucci, with his calm presence, culinary passion, and cutting film performances. But he's, like, a classy guy who enjoys fine wine and quality ingredients. We didn't exactly expect him to come up with a corn-buttering trick that will really and truly rock your world. But here we are.

In his memoir, "Taste: My Life Through Food," Tucci describes the hack: "A piece of homemade bread was buttered and then used to slather the salted ear of corn, thus, in true Italian fashion, creating two dishes out of one, the ear of corn being the first dish and the homemade bread (now saturated with the melted butter, salt, and sweetness from the buttered kernels) being the second." Have you ever read a more evocative parenthetical in your entire life?

Warm, homemade bread slathered in butter is already a slam dunk, but then rubbing said bread onto your salted corn is a stroke of genius. It's so much easier than, say, a knife, which the pat of butter always falls off, or a napkin, or your hand, which all get extremely messy. Plus, none of those options leave you with a perfectly buttered and salty piece of homemade bread to chow down on.