A Slice Of Bread Is All You Need To Easily Butter Corn On The Cob
If buttering your corn on the cob always ends with butter dripping everywhere but from the corn into your mouth, we have a hack for you. All you need is a slice of your favorite, soft bread and a pat of butter. Place the butter in the center of the bread or butter the bread completely, your choice, and then rub your corn on the cob with the buttered bread as if it were a cloth until every kernel has been touched by this flavored enhanced carb. The result is corn slipping and slathered in butter, and a slice of bread with melted goodness that you can eat alongside your corn on the cob.
While this trick seems like a new one, it has been around for a while. Video clips of a character from the 1980s movie "War Games" have made their way around the internet, showcasing this innovation. But for it to have its full effect, it's important that you start with butter that has been brought to room temperature so it's soft and pliable.
Try a compound butter
You are going to want to stay away from bread that is hard and crunchy. A baguette tastes lovely with butter, but it isn't going to fold very well as you wrap it around your corn on the cob to butter it. Once you embrace this bread-and-butter hack, you can customize it in a way that suits your taste buds. Sprinkle a little salt and pepper or other seasonings of choice onto your butter bread and rub it around the cob or try a compound butter.
Use an herb or garlic compound butter on your bread, and your corn on the cob will be transformed into a gourmet bite with a burst of herby or garlicky flavor that complements the sweetness of the corn. If your mouth prefers something with a little sugar, a honey lime compound butter will not only make your corn taste a-mazing, but it will also be a nice treat for your mouth when you nosh on the bread. The great thing about compound butter is you can get as creative as you want.