A Slice Of Bread Is All You Need To Easily Butter Corn On The Cob

If buttering your corn on the cob always ends with butter dripping everywhere but from the corn into your mouth, we have a hack for you. All you need is a slice of your favorite, soft bread and a pat of butter. Place the butter in the center of the bread or butter the bread completely, your choice, and then rub your corn on the cob with the buttered bread as if it were a cloth until every kernel has been touched by this flavored enhanced carb. The result is corn slipping and slathered in butter, and a slice of bread with melted goodness that you can eat alongside your corn on the cob.

While this trick seems like a new one, it has been around for a while. Video clips of a character from the 1980s movie "War Games" have made their way around the internet, showcasing this innovation. But for it to have its full effect, it's important that you start with butter that has been brought to room temperature so it's soft and pliable.