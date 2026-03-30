'We Loved To Argue' — Jacques Pépin's Favorite Memories Of Julia Child

The French chef Jacques Pépin, now 90 years old, has has an incredible culinary career that spans over 70 years. From hosting charming and informative public television shows to penning more than 30 cookbooks, Pépin has served as an inspiration to many young chefs and amateur home cooks alike. And when he's not in the kitchen, he is even a prolific painter. Throughout the decades, Pépin also spent lots of time working with Julia Child, including on their Daytime Emmy-winning show "Julia and Jacques Cooking at Home". In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table in 2022, Jacques Pépin shared a bit of insight into his long friendship with the late, great Julia Child, recalling their friendly squabbles.

The two famous chefs were friends for almost 50 years. When recording cooking shows together, the two didn't use recipes, and would decide the day prior to filming what they would cook for the next day. Hence, there was a lot of on-camera improvising with ingredients that were available at hand. "We had different approaches to cooking anything," recalled Pépin. "We always argued and fought, but it was a good argument with a bottle of wine between us."

Pépin went on to highlight some specific differences of opinion between himself and Child. "I like kosher salt. She didn't like it. I like black pepper and she only liked white pepper, things like that," noted Pépin, before stressing, "which are not very important."