How Thomas Keller Keeps Butter From Burning While Searing Steak

Perfectly searing a steak is really about coaxing a pan into a very specific temperature window. You need it to be hot enough to form a deep brown crust, but not so hot that it scorches and fills the kitchen with smoke. You need some kind of fat in the pan to begin with or the proteins in the meat will bond directly to the hot metal and stick like glue.

Steak cooked in butter is one of life's great pleasures, but butter has a smoke point of 350 degrees Fahrenheit, so butter alone can't handle the high heat of a steak-cooking pan for very long before it blackens and once that happens, it tastes, looks, and smells nasty. This is why Chef Thomas Keller adds a little oil to the pan first. In a short MasterClass excerpt, he explains that if the pan is super hot and butter goes in too early, it will move "past the browned stage and into the burnt stage". Adding a splash of oil first, he says, helps "calm it down," by creating a thin layer of oil that the butter can melt into, instead of directly meeting the hot pan.

The problem with butter in this high-heat cooking context comes down to what it's made of. It's fat, but it's also water and milk solids. When butter melts, water evaporates, and the milk solids sink to the pan surface, where they begin to caramelize. Browned butter is delicious and nutty, but if the heat is too high for too long, the milk solids will burn and turn bitter and acrid. So, essentially, the challenge when cooking a steak is finding a way to impart the flavor of browned butter without letting it burn before the steak is cooked to your preference.