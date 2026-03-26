15 Most Iconic Cocktails From Film And Television
Cocktails and cinema have long gone hand in hand, with specific drinks often acting as a subtle way to set the mood or add a touch of glamour to a scene. A cocktail becomes all the more memorable when it's being sipped by one of our favorite characters, and there have been countless boozy standouts throughout film and television history. From elegant classics to colorful, fruit-packed concoctions, many drinks have gone on to achieve cult status thanks to their iconic media depictions.
While some cocktails make a fleeting appearance in a single scene, others become recurring props in a film or series, gradually evolving into extensions of the characters sipping them. Many of these drinks have gone on to spark global trends, with bars capitalizing on their popularity and viewers rushing to recreate their own versions at home. After all, our tastes are easily influenced when a drink is so closely tied to an unforgettable on-screen moment. It's time to celebrate the most legendary cocktails to grace both the big and small screen, and perhaps discover a new go-to tipple along the way.
1. Vesper Martini (James Bond)
James Bond's tipple of choice — the Vesper martini – is arguably the most recognizable cocktail in the world of film. Introduced in Ian Fleming's debut Bond novel and later brought to life on-screen, the drink is a refined take on the traditional martini, which 007 famously orders "shaken, not stirred."
This sophisticated sipper is named after Bond's love interest, Vesper Lynd. While the drink appears in multiple films, it became especially iconic after featuring in 2006's "Casino Royale." Bond effortlessly orders the cocktail while sitting at a poker table, facing off against his nemesis, Le Chiffre.
The Vesper martini combines gin and vodka for a crisp, clean base, while fortified white wine adds subtle floral and citrus notes and gives the drink its distinctive, pale golden hue. In the famous "Casino Royale" scene, Bond requests the drink be made with Kina Lillet, which has since been discontinued — much to the dismay of fans. Nowadays, Lillet Blanc serves as a suitable replacement. Garnished with a thin slice of lemon peel, the cocktail oozes elegance, and it's the perfect nod to one of film's most enduring icons.
2. Mississippi Punch (Breakfast at Tiffany's)
As seen in the Oscar-winning "Breakfast at Tiffany's," the Mississippi punch perfectly captures the vibrancy and charm of the 1960s. This boozy blend is a favorite of main character Holly Golightly — played by Audrey Hepburn — and the drink is a fitting reflection of the young socialite's party-filled lifestyle. The punch is famously served at one of Holly's lively apartment gatherings, and the cocktail's potent nature is made clear.
Mississippi punch contains three different spirits — cognac, bourbon whiskey, and dark rum — which are shaken up with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice, a dash of sugar, and plenty of ice. Each glass is garnished with fruit, such as orange slices, cherries, or raspberries, for an extra pop of color. Despite its strength, this cocktail is surprisingly drinkable, with the sweetness of the sugar and tang of the lemon perfectly balancing the warming kick of the liquors, creating a well-rounded, undeniably stylish sipper.
3. Cosmopolitan (Sex and the City)
While the bright and fruity Cosmopolitan was likely created sometime in the 1980s, it first gained traction in the mid-'90s after Madonna was spotted quaffing the cocktail while clubbing in NYC. However, the drink was launched into superstardom a few years later thanks to the hit TV series, "Sex and the City."
Carrie Bradshaw and her friends turned the pretty pink drink into a symbol of friendship, fun, and female empowerment, and it perfectly captured the energy of the leading ladies. Today, the drink remains a favorite among cocktail enthusiasts, offering the ultimate blend of approachability and elegance. With its signature sweet-tart taste, this cocktail is equally at home at a casual brunch as it is at an upscale dinner.
A classic Cosmopolitan cocktail sees vodka mixed with Cointreau orange liqueur, cranberry juice, and lime juice. The ingredients are shaken together with ice, strained into martini glasses, and garnished with a citrus twist or wheel. The resulting cocktail is bright, tangy, and well-balanced by the Cointreau's subtle sweetness. It's smooth, refreshing, and an excellent option for anyone who prefers their cocktails light and fruit-forward without being excessively sweet.
4. White Russian (The Big Lebowski)
In the 1998 film "The Big Lebowski," we see Jeff Bridges' character, "The Dude," sipping on a White Russian in several scenes. Often referred to as an "adult milkshake," the White Russian is decidedly laid-back, much like the main character himself. It's easy to see why the protagonist adored this creamy concoction. Made with just three ingredients and typically void of any garnishes, the no-frills cocktail is both boozy and indulgent.
The White Russian is a twist on the Black Russian, which was invented by bartender Gustav Tops at the Hotel Metropole in Brussels in the 1940s. The creamy variant appeared at some point during the midcentury and was somewhat overlooked until its inclusion in "The Big Lebowski" garnered renewed attention. The once underappreciated cocktail quickly earned a devout following.
Vodka is the spirit of choice, added to a cocktail shaker with Kahlua coffee liqueur, heavy cream, and ice. Shaken and strained into a rocks glass, the cocktail has a luscious consistency and moreish richness, with the coffee adding plenty of depth to the milky drink.
5. Old Fashioned (Mad Men)
It might have been around since the 1800s, but the old fashioned saw something of a revival after its appearance in AMC's hit TV series, "Mad Men." Throughout the show, the drink essentially becomes an extension of protagonist Don Draper's persona, infinitely boosting his charm and air of authority. Just like Draper, this cocktail offers a smooth, polished presentation that exudes sophistication. It's a timeless classic that's simple yet layered, and suitable for almost any occasion.
In Season 3, Episode 3 of "Mad Men," we see Draper hopping behind the bar to make the cocktail himself, though his method isn't strictly traditional. He opts for a sweeter, fizzier version that sees whiskey, bitters, and a sugar cube combined with soda water and maraschino cherries. The classic approach, however, is to muddle the sugar and bitters with nothing more than a splash of plain water before gently stirring in ice cubes and whiskey and garnishing with orange peel. Ultimately, the old fashioned provides a balanced blend of sweetness, warmth, and spice, making it a wonderfully complex and versatile option that remains incredibly easy to drink.
6. Orange Whip (The Blues Brothers)
If you've ever watched "The Blues Brothers," chances are you'll remember one of the film's most iconic lines: "Who wants an Orange Whip? Orange Whip? Orange Whip? Three Orange Whips." This is called out by John Candy's character, Detective Burton Mercer, as he sits down with his colleagues to watch the Blues Brothers' concert performance, waiting for his chance to arrest the troublesome duo.
Allegedly, the father of one of the film's crew worked for the Orange Whip Corporation and supplied drinks on set. It's said that director John Landis was looking for a way to name-drop the company in the movie as a way of thanks, when Candy improvised the now-famous line. But what exactly is an Orange Whip?
The original drink wasn't even an alcoholic cocktail, but a fizzy orange soda. However, the beverage's appearance in the film sparked viewers' curiosity, and it eventually evolved into a boozy, dessert-like creation. With a base of white rum and vodka, the Orange Whip gets its bold citrus flavor from triple sec and fresh orange juice, and its thick, rich consistency from a generous splash of heavy cream. Everything is shaken up with crushed ice for a creamsicle-like finish, and garnished with a slice of fresh orange.
7. French 75 (Casablanca)
Popularized by the 1942 classic, "Casablanca," the French 75 is an effervescent cocktail that epitomizes the film's air of romance and old-world glamour. The drink makes a fleeting but memorable appearance when it's ordered by by Yvonne, Rick's former flame, who arrives at the bar with her new companion.
While there's some dispute over the cocktail's exact origins, the French 75 in its modern form likely dates back to the 1920s. The drink is thought to have been named after the 75mm field guns used in World War I thanks to its heavy-hitting profile. While evidence points towards Paris-based bartender Harry MacElhone being the cocktail's creator, legend persists that it was invented by the soldiers themselves.
The French 75 is a simple, citrusy concoction of gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, and champagne. The first three ingredients are shaken with ice and strained into a champagne flute, before being topped with fizz for a light, bubbly finish. A lemon twist is the go-to garnish, continuing the bright, zesty theme, and adding elegant visual appeal.
8. Gibson Martini (The Queen's Gambit)
The Gibson martini is an understated, savory twist on the classic cocktail. This elegant drink was introduced to a whole new audience after featuring in the popular Netflix series, "The Queen's Gambit." While it maintains a recurring presence throughout the show, the Gibson martini first appears when Beth Harmon's adopted mother orders one on a flight, claiming onions are a more refined garnish than olives. Beth soon catches on, and the Gibson quickly becomes her go-to tipple. The cocktail's sleek aesthetic fits right into her high-stakes world of competitive chess.
Much like a traditional martini, the Gibson pairs gin with dry vermouth for a crisp, delicate base. But while a martini is generally garnished with lemon or olives, the Gibson gets a hit of savory depth and acidity from pickled onions. Speared onto a cocktail pick, the onions gently infuse the alcohol with their salty, tangy flavor, adding an extra layer of complexity that elevates every sip.
9. Manhattan (Some Like It Hot)
In the 1959 comedy "Some Like It Hot," the Manhattan cocktail plays a starring role. As Marilyn Monroe's character, Sugar Kane, shares a sleeper train cabin with her bandmates, an impromptu gathering unfolds. There are limited cocktail-mixing tools on hand, but the solution comes in the form of a hot water bottle used as a makeshift shaker. Before long, it's Manhattans all around.
The Manhattan cocktail first emerged in New York in the late 1800s. The drink is typically stirred with ice in a mixing glass — not shaken in a hot water bottle — giving it a smooth, clear finish. It's comprised of warming rye whiskey and aromatic sweet vermouth, with a few dashes of Angostura bitters lending a distinctly herbal complexity. After stirring, the mixture is double-strained into a chilled coupe or Nick & Nora glass, and typically adorned with a lemon twist or brandied cherry.
10. 7&7 (Saturday Night Fever)
A quintessential disco-era beverage, the 7&7 is a crowd-pleasing, two-ingredient cocktail that had its moment in the 1977 coming-of-age drama, "Saturday Night Fever." Ordered by John Travolta's Tony Manero in multiple scenes, the wonderfully simple drink encapsulates the carefree vibe of the Brooklyn disco scene.
The name is a nod to each of the drink's ingredients — a specific brand of whiskey called Seagram's 7 Crown and 7-Up soda. The two are combined in a highball glass using a 1:2 ratio of whiskey to soda, and garnished with a fresh lemon wedge. It might not boast the complexity of some of the other cocktails on this list, but the 7&7 is oh-so easy to sip, offering a delicious mixture of lightness and warmth that keeps it timeless. You can easily substitute the base components with other whiskeys or lemon-lime sodas if you prefer, or put your own spin on the refreshing cocktail by incorporating extra ingredients, like flavored liqueurs or syrups.
11. Champagne Cup (The Grand Budapest Hotel)
Wes Anderson's "The Grand Budapest Hotel" is known for its highly stylized aesthetic, and the champagne cup cocktail feels right at home amidst the film's pastel-toned palette. The drink is sipped at the hotel bar by the ever-refined Monsieur Gustave as he socializes with his clientele of rich, older ladies. It's playful yet sophisticated, and this effervescent concoction does an excellent job of symbolizing the charming concierge's love of all things luxury.
The term "champagne cup" can refer to various champagne-based cocktails, and the concept dates back to the late 1800s. While earlier versions were typically fruitier, modern takes usually see brandy combined with some kind of liqueur and sweetener before being topped with fizz. Since there's no mention of the exact ingredients used in Monsieur Gustave's cocktail, fans have taken matters into their own hands when it comes to recreating the pink-hued drink shown on-screen.
The general consensus is a recipe that blends cognac, Grand Marnier, and syrup from a jar of maraschino cherries, stirring the ingredients in a coupe glass before finishing with champagne. Garnished with cherries, the champagne cup boasts a light, aromatic profile, and serves as a fitting tribute to the hotel's opulent, bygone world.
12. Mai Tai (Blue Hawaii)
After it featured heavily in the 1961 musical comedy "Blue Hawaii" starring Elvis Presley, the Mai Tai cocktail quickly became all the rage. Seeing the drink enjoyed by the King of Rock 'n' Roll himself was enough to kickstart the craze, and with its bright, tropical taste and laid-back vibe, the sunny concoction soon became a go-to for beachside sipping. In the decade that followed, the Mai Tai was arguably America's favorite tiki drink, served at just about every bar in Hawaii.
However, despite its island image, the Mai Tai wasn't actually created in Hawaii. The cocktail is thought to have originated in 1944 in Oakland, California, crafted by pioneering tiki bartender Trader Vic. He first served the drink to a Tahitian friend, and quickly received a seal of approval. "Maita'i roa!" was the response — Tahitian for "out of this world" — hence the name "Mai Tai" was born.
Trader Vic's original Mai Tai consisted of Jamaican rum, lime juice, curaçao orange liqueur, almond-flavored orgeat syrup, and rock candy syrup. The ingredients are typically shaken with ice and served over crushed ice with a fresh mint garnish, creating an ultra-refreshing cocktail with a satisfying balance of sharp citrus and tropical fruit sweetness.
13. Singapore Sling (Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas)
The vibrant Singapore Sling cocktail gets a memorable mention in the 1998 dark comedy "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas." Early in the film, we see protagonists Raoul Duke and Dr. Gonzo enjoying an abundance of the bright pink cocktails on a fancy hotel patio, with Duke's voiceover confirming their choice of drink. "Twenty-four hours ago we were sitting in the Pogo Lounge of the Beverly Heights Hotel, in the patio section of course, drinking Singapore Slings with mescal on the side," he narrates. The cocktail was reportedly a favorite of the film's writer, Hunter S. Thompson, and its sunny, carefree vibe sits in stark contrast with the film's escalating chaos.
First created in the early 20th century at Singapore's Raffles Hotel, the Singapore Sling is a sweet and tangy blend of gin, pineapple juice, Angostura bitters, and a trio of fruity liqueurs — Cherry Heering, Cointreau, and Bénédictine D.O.M. Once shaken with ice, the mixture is poured into a tall hurricane glass and topped with soda water to keep things light and fizzy. Tiki-style garnishes are a natural fit, with cocktail umbrellas, pineapple wedges, and maraschino cherries all adding to the cocktail's tropical appeal. The mescal chaser isn't essential, but we can't say we're not intrigued by the bold pairing.
14. Appletini (Scrubs)
Fans of the critically acclaimed medical comedy-drama "Scrubs" will remember J.D.'s signature drink — the appletini. The cocktail pops up time and time again throughout the series, quickly becoming a running joke, and famously ordered "easy on the 'tini." With its garish, bright green hue, the appletini doesn't offer quite the same level of classiness as some of the other cocktails in this lineup, but its whimsical style feels like a fitting match for the quirky main character.
One story goes that the appletini was invented in a Los Angeles bar called Lola's in the late 1990s, and the original version was a simple combination of apple schnapps and vodka, but it's not the only bar that claims ownership. Still, there's plenty of room for customization with this vibrant creation. Some versions add balanced sweet and tart elements by including fresh lemon juice and simple syrup, while others tone down the booziness with a splash of apple juice. Garnished with a Granny Smith apple slice, this fruity cocktail is a crisp, candy-like tipple that doesn't take itself too seriously.
15. Long Island Iced Tea (Cruel Intentions)
The Long Island iced tea is a notoriously boozy cocktail, and it had a standout moment in the 1999 teen drama, "Cruel Intentions." As Cecile Caldwell casually sips on the drink through a long, curly straw, assuming she's enjoying a harmless, booze-free iced tea, she soon questions the taste. The shifty response comes from Sebastian Valmont, who reassures her, "It's from Long Island." The writers couldn't have chosen a more potent pick for such a deceptive scene.
Featuring several different spirits, this cocktail packs a serious punch. There's no actual tea in sight, but instead a mix of vodka, rum, gin, tequila, and triple sec shaken up with lemon juice and simple syrup. Everything is strained into a highball glass and topped with cola, which adds a welcome sugary effervescence that helps mask the drink's intense alcohol content. While the resulting cocktail looks much like iced tea, it obviously delivers a far stronger kick, as Cecile discovers.