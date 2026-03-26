15 Most Iconic Cocktails From Film And Television

Cocktails and cinema have long gone hand in hand, with specific drinks often acting as a subtle way to set the mood or add a touch of glamour to a scene. A cocktail becomes all the more memorable when it's being sipped by one of our favorite characters, and there have been countless boozy standouts throughout film and television history. From elegant classics to colorful, fruit-packed concoctions, many drinks have gone on to achieve cult status thanks to their iconic media depictions.

While some cocktails make a fleeting appearance in a single scene, others become recurring props in a film or series, gradually evolving into extensions of the characters sipping them. Many of these drinks have gone on to spark global trends, with bars capitalizing on their popularity and viewers rushing to recreate their own versions at home. After all, our tastes are easily influenced when a drink is so closely tied to an unforgettable on-screen moment. It's time to celebrate the most legendary cocktails to grace both the big and small screen, and perhaps discover a new go-to tipple along the way.